2017 was a great year. The pandemic wasn't even an idea in people's minds, Nintendo released the Switch, the world was singing Despacito, and movies were amazing. 2017 may be the strongest year for film since the start of the 2010s, giving way to some defining moments like Sean Baker winning big with The Florida Project, Wonder Woman being the first decent DC superhero movie in a while, and Guillermo del Toro making waves (hehe) with his Oscar winning movie, The Shape of Water.

News flash, it's been eight years (nearly a decade) since 2017, and a lot has changed since. Still, that year contained some relevant, history-making cinema after a long box office dominance of Marvel movies, and just before an epidemic of unnecessary remakes, and some barely essential sequels and spin-offs. Remember the time with the most essential movies of the year - and see if you agree with the choices.

10 'Split'

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Universal Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan is an icon, a legend, a king, but everyone's kind of on the same page about his movies - they're either a hit or a miss, very often in between, but that depends on the viewer. After the brilliant horror/thriller The Visit, Shyamalan continued with the James McAvoy-led Split, which made waves globally. Sure, the movie was technically made in 2016, but it was officially released in theaters in 2017, and swept viewers off their feet during that year, not before (just so we're clear). It was praised for brilliant performances, Shyamalan's directing and editing, and a solid plot.

Split begins with a man kidnapping three high-school girls, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), and Marcia (Jessica Sula), and locking them in a decrepit room. Out of the three girls, Casey tries to intelligently approach the kidnapper, as she realizes that, every time he appears before them, he believes he's a different person. The movie is very tense and exciting, with one of McAvoy's career-best performances. Split was inspired by a real-life case, and McAvoy replaced Joaquin Phoenix, who dropped out of the movie just a couple of weeks before starting.