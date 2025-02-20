2018 was a big year for movies. Not just because of the major studio releases, which include some of the biggest superhero films, but also because it was a transitional year. With COVID far off the horizon, studios were still releasing their films theatrically, but streaming services were also making bold moves by attracting auteurs with promises of creative control and funding for their less commercial prospects.

The Academy Awards for the films of 2018 were indicative of the split between populist and arthouse fare, as well as serving as a battleground between streaming and studios. Some of the major winners came from streamers like Netflix, while huge blockbusters also managed to finally gain some serious recognition from the Academy. With such a wild mix between crowd-pleasing efforts and indie originals, 2018 had something to offer even the most discerning moviegoer. These are the ten most essential movies of the year.

10 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

While rom-coms have long since past their golden age of box office prevalence and domination, with the majority now being unceremoniously dropped on streaming services, there are still the occasional theatrical releases that make big waves with audiences. Crazy Rich Asians absolutely dominated the year it was released, and went on to become one of the highest grossing rom-coms of all time.

The film follows a Chinese-American woman (Constance Wu) who travels with her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to Singapore for a wedding, where she meets his family and discovers, as the title implies, they are crazy rich. She also has to contend with her boyfriend's traditional mother (Michelle Yeoh), who does not approve of her. While the film was not without controversy, particularly in Asian countries where its casting choices were heavily scrutinized, it had a massive impact on its cast and crew, helping director Jon M. Chu become one of the highest grossing directors ever, and it remains an essential 21st century rom-com.