Trying to crown one year as the best in cinematic history is fun but also a bit futile. It’s possible to select contenders, but the reality is that every year in the history of the medium has something good to offer. Without picking a single year, 1939 is iconic (The Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, Stagecoach), as is 1994 (Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, The Lion King), but more recently – or at least as far as the 21st century is concerned – 2019 was kind of an all-time good year for movies.

Plenty of filmmakers took risks that paid off, there were good smaller movies, there were some amazing blockbusters, and international cinema thrived to a particularly notable extent. It’s also a strong year in hindsight because much of the 2020s has been plagued by certain large-scale events that have impacted film productions and release dates (like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike). Anyway, not every great film from 2019 is considered below (apologies to the worthy honorable mentions, including the likes of Little Women, Booksmart, Joker, John Wick: Chapter 3, and Midsommar), but these titles are intended to represent the absolute best of the best.

10 'Knives Out' (2019)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Lionsgate

Rian Johnson’s directorial career has been pretty fascinating to date, as he’s tackled time travel (Looper), Star Wars (the divisive The Last Jedi), and directed for Breaking Bad (helming arguably its greatest episode, “Ozymandias”). Since 2019, he’s been big on comedic and surprising murder mysteries, with this being the year the first Knives Out was released (another followed in 2022, and a third is scheduled for release in 2025).

The first Knives Out remains the best, though, and it’s remarkable what it manages to do with what initially seems to be a well-worn murder-mystery premise. It works on that front, and also proves surprisingly funny; not necessarily in a way that feels like an outright parody of mystery films, but in a manner that feels balanced and fitting. Knives Out is fun to both watch and rewatch, for the surprise factor involved with the former and the further appreciation for the storytelling that comes when doing the latter.

9 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

Coming out just over a century on from when it was set, 1917 finds ways to breathe life into the war genre, feeling especially radical by the standards of a World War I movie (they're less common – and sometimes less impactful – than World War II ones). It’s a very linear movie, and is shot in a way that gives the impression the whole film is one take. 1917 isn't literally one take, but the illusion is often convincing, with many of the shots still being impressively long.

The narrative boils down to something simple: there’s a message that needs to be delivered, which will save lives, but there’s a very short amount of time to do it, and the two soldiers assigned with the task have to venture through No Man’s Land. The presentation of 1917 makes this journey feel all the more arduous and suspenseful, making for a powerful viewing experience. The fact it’s also one of the most technically impressive movies of the 2010s certainly doesn’t hurt, either.