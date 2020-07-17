Playwire and Overwolf Team Up for the 2020 Alienware Games with Over $150,000 in Prizes for Gamers

Playwire – the leading esports advertiser and revenue amplification company – and Overwolf – the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps – are teaming up to bring the 2020 Alienware Games to gamers in the United States and Canada. Last year’s challenge logged over 344,000 hours played and 72 million total impressions across platforms, and this year promises to be even bigger with a bevy of prizes awarded to the winners.

The Alienware Games begin on July 17th and run through September 11th, with players having the opportunity to rise in rank on the 2020 Alienware Games leaderboard by scoring points across multiple games. The top 250 players on the leaderboard for each supported game will then be awarded in-game currency each week, with additional in-game currency being raffled off randomly every week to give all players a chance to win. The leaderboard resets each week to give gamers a refreshed shot at winning prize money, a high-end gaming computer, and the chance to rise in the ranks.

A number of pro players and streamers from top esports organizations will be joining in, including Misfit’s ProxyFox and Broxah, Stewie2k, and 72hrs from Team Liquid. There will also be special streams by Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics and Michael Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Entourage actor Jerry Ferrara and record producer Steve Aoki will also be showing their support for the competition online.

“Last year’s challenge was built on creating value for the gaming community and Alienware using authentic in-game experiences. This year, we have created something truly unique and for the first time ever, our challenge will run across multiple games and geographies simultaneously, ensuring the contest is inclusive to all types of gamers, while giving them an even playing field to compete with one another. By creating a unified scoring system across these four massively popular gaming titles, we are empowering players of all skill levels to earn prizing and forge unforgettable experiences by doing what they love most,” said Anthony Alexander, EVP of Global Sales at Playwire.

At the end of the 2020 Alienware Games, the top 16 players overall will receive an Alienware Aurora R9 gaming rig and an additional eight players will be chosen by raffle, with the number of entries tied to the number of points accumulated, to receive various prizes.

In order to participate in the 2020 Alienware Games, download the official 2020 Alienware Games app from the Overwolf store and sign in to your Overwolf account. Players are encouraged to then visit the Alienware Arena website to register for an Alienware Arena Rewards account, which they can then connect to the app to receive additional points on the leaderboard.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to build an Alienware Games App that will make this year’s competition even more exciting as players of all skill levels come together to prove themselves in their favorite games. As gamers ourselves, earning prizes while enjoying competitive play in an organic manner is something we strive for and this year we are proud to reward even greater prizes and more chances to walk away as a winner,” commented Uri Marchand, CEO of Overwolf.

For more information about the 2020 Alienware Games and how to participate, please visit the official website.