Most-Anticipated Animated Movies of 2020

2020 is shaping up to be a solid year for feature films across the board, but don’t sleep on the animated movie slate. The calendar year has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking for big-budget franchise films, animated adaptations of your favorite TV characters or video games, a pair of Pixar flicks, or some incredible films from overseas, be it Japanese anime or new works from acclaimed animation studios. There’s quite a few titles to keep track of, so we’ve put them all here for you in one convenient location.

But rather than just give you a list of movies, we’ve also curated that list with the few that we’re most excited for over the next few months. We’re not only giving you a heads up on when these movies are due to hit theaters, but also a bit about the story, the talented team behind the scenes, and why we’re curious to check them out. Enjoy!

Just so you have them all in one handy place, here’s a list of animated movies due out in theaters this year:

Major Releases:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog – February 14th
  • Onward – March 6th
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – April 3rd
  • Trolls World Tour – April 17th
  • Scoob! – May 15th
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – May 22nd
  • Soul – June 19th
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru – July 3rd
  • Bob’s Burgers: The Movie – July 17th
  • The One and Only Ivan – August 14th
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines – September 18th
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog – November 13th
  • Raya and the Last Dragon – November 25th
  • The Croods 2 – December 23rd*
  • Tom and Jerry – December 23rd*

*Expect some of these titles to change dates

And for the weebs out there, here are some anime feature film releases (in Japan) to keep an eye out for:

  • Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna – February 21st
  • Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet – April 17th
  • Violet Evergarden the Movie – April 24th (From Kyoto Animation)
  • Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 – June 27th

Release Date TBD:

  • Bigfoot Superstar *TBD
  • Over the Moon – TBD
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – TBD
  • The Willoughbys – TBD
  • Wish Dragon – TBD / China
  • Wolfwalkers – TBD / Ireland  (Cartoon Saloon: Secret of Kells, Breadwinner)
