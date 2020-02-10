Watch Crunchyroll’s Week-Long Anime Marathon Leading to the 2020 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll is preparing for their fourth annual Anime Awards with a non-stop anime marathon kicking off today (!) and running through February 14th on both Facebook and Twitch. The marathon will run for 24 hours a day during the week leading up to the Anime Awards on February 15th. That’s a lotta anime!

Fans can catch the following shows during the marathon: Mob Psycho 100 II, Sarazanmai, The Rising of the Shield Hero, given, Ascendance of a Bookworm, My Roommate Is a Cat, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this wonderful world!, Katana Maidens ~ Mini Toji, Girly Air Force, Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan, BLACKFOX, Kemono Friends 2, and Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan. (The marathon will be limited to the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Netherland, Denmark, Central America, and South America.)

Fans cast more than 11 million votes for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year – up from just 5 million last year! The winners are being tallied and on February 15th the results will be revealed during their live-streamed awards show in San Francisco. The stream will be available on the Crunchyroll homepage along with our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages.

The show will be hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (AKA Austin Creed) and will include anime sneak peeks, messages from Japan, and other amazing presenters. In addition to the presenters already announced, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will also feature KING VADER presenting Anime of the Year. President of WIT STUDIO, George Wada, will be in attendance to accept his award for Industry Icon.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be sponsored by Bokksu, the leading subscription box and media platform for Japanese snack food discovery and authentic storytelling, and Naruto Slugfest, launching in Spring of 2020 from Mars Games. Fans can participate in two contests during the Anime Awards livestream. Crunchyroll will offer a sponsored Bokksu giveaway on Twitter during the livestream. Within the livestream chats on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube; US-based fans can enter to win one of three custom-made Crunchyroll-Hime skinned Xbox consoles by posting #himexbox.

List of categories:

* Anime of the Year

* Best Animation

* Best Opening Sequence

* Best Ending Sequence

* Best Boy

* Best Girl

* Best Score

* Best VA Performance (JP)

* Best VA Performance (EN)

* Best Director

* Best Character Design

* Best Protagonist

* Best Antagonist

* Best Fight Scene

* Best Couple

* Best Drama

* Best Fantasy

* Best Comedy