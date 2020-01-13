Critics’ Choice Awards Honor Joaquin, Tarantino, and Two Best Director Winners
Are you having fun wrestling with the 2020 Oscar nominations? Just remember: They ain’t the only awards show game in town. Last night, January 12, the Critics’ Choice Awards honored the Critics Choice Association’s (CCA) favorite choices in 2019 film and television. In the film space, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood dominated several awards, while expected locks like Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger won leading actor awards. In the television space, Amazon dramedies Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won big, while Watchmen somewhat surprisingly (and absolutely deservedly) dominated several other awards.
One surprising decision? There were not one, but two Best Director winners: Sam Mendes for 1917 and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite. Both films are indeed masterfully directed in wildly different ways, and it’s cool to see the CCA give out two deserving honors (also, they actually nominated a woman in their Best Director category, with Greta Gerwig getting a nod for Little Women, and winning Best Adapted Screenplay). Plus, because of many of the genre-specific awards given at the ceremony, popular, acclaimed flicks like Avengers: Endgame and Us got some well-deserved award show love. Winning special awards last night? Eddie Murphy received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award, honoring women who promote other women in the entertainment industry.
Check out the full list of Critics’ Choice Awards in film and television below. For more awards show shenanigans, here’s all the snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations. Plus: Tom Hanks‘ incredible Golden Globes speech is worth your time.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)
Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST EDITING
Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us (Universal)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite (Neon)
BEST SONG (TIE)
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Parent-Approved Showtime Series 'Ray Donovan' May End Soon, Per Showtime Exec
- The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 241 – The 2020 Oscar Nominations
- Exclusive 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Deleted Scene Delves into a T-800's Humanity
- Saoirse Ronan & Florence Pugh React to Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Oscars Snub
- 'Morbius' Trailer Breakdown: Bats, Neo-Vampirism & Those MCU Surprises