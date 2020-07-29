The Collider Podcast, Ep. 273 – The 2020 Emmy Nominations

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast we’re joined by TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller to discuss the 2020 Emmy Nominations. We dig into the three biggest categories–Best Limited Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Drama Series–as a jumping off point about what was snubbed, who deserved to be nominated, why certain shows keep getting nominated even when their quality declines, who might finally snag a win this year, and much more.

