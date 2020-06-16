Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Emmys, All Other 2020 Television Shows

His own talk show. A revamp of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? A series of live specials called Live in Front of a Studio Audience. If ABC needs a TV thing that needs a host, they go to Jimmy Kimmel and no one else. Case in point: The 2020 Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, have been announced, and after a 2019 with no host, ABC is dipping back into the deep Kimmel well. He’s hosting the program, is what I’m saying.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.” I definitely agree that his stylings are “much-needed,” especially when compared to some of the mishaps of the 2019 ceremony.

Kimmel himself had a more pointed, even existential comment on his own hosting duties:

I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.

You know… he brings up a fair point! Was there even a television season during a global pandemic? Is it safe to produce such a spectacle as a live awards show? Is it a piece of distracting pablum for the masses when there are so many bigger fishes to fry? These are questions nobody seems to know how to answer just yet. But I will say that Kimmel’s “at home” versions of his program have continued to delight and keep me sane and mobilized for the daily struggles ahead. If his hosting duties of an Emmys show he doesn’t know how they’ll do can do the same, Godspeed.

The 2020 Emmys will air September 20, 2020 on ABC. For more Kimmel shenanigans, check out Tom Holland‘s delightful appearance.