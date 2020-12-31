I’ve been making year-end movie montages since 2015 and it’s still my absolute favorite video to cut every year. As much as I enjoy celebrating and debating the quality of new releases, ultimately, I’m a big believer that every movie out there has a fan, and it’s that concept that inspired me to make these videos to begin with. It’s an opportunity to push pause on the criticism, the ranked lists, polls, box office numbers, streaming service reports, you name it. These videos are strictly about celebrating the wide variety of storytelling we got to experience in a single calendar year.

While that was still very much the case this year, there’s also no denying that 2020 was different, to say the least. The pandemic devastated the industry, stalled productions, delayed releases, forced film festivals to go virtual and sparked countless other challenges. There’s certainly no sugarcoating a situation that’ll significantly change the industry moving forward - and the world, for that matter - but I find there is comfort in getting a wide-ranging view of what filmmakers and distributors still managed to do.

My hope is that this year’s movie montage highlights the abundance of unforgettable storytelling we got to enjoy this year, whether it was on the big screen or safe at home. I honestly don’t know what I would have done this year without so many films that wowed me, ones that helped me process scary truths, and others that offered a much needed escape.

I hope you enjoy spotting some of your favorites in the mix and maybe pinpointed some new must-sees in the process. Wishing you all a happy, safe and healthy New Year filled with healing, hope and whole year worth of fantastic movies!

