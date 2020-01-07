Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 240 – 2020 Preview and Best of 2019

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking ahead at 2020 in movies. Rather than past previews where we’ve gone weekend-by-weekend on the calendar, we’re discussing trends this year, the lack of major event movies, why this could be a great year for word-of-mouth hits, and more. We then move to a discussion of our favorite films of 2019 before closing things out with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

