There are years that absolutely everyone remembers vividly; 2020 is definitely one of those years. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic put almost the entire world on lockdown, and for obvious reasons, it greatly sedated the film industry. Sedated it, but not paralyzed it. Several great films still managed to release throughout 2020, both in theaters and through streaming.

From sociopolitically conscious documentaries to feel-good comedies to Oscar-winning arthouse fare, these are the films that got every cinephile safely through the COVID lockdown period and beyond. These aren't just the best movies of 2020: They're the most essential, the most important, the ones that people will look back to a couple of decades from now and think "yes, that's the kind of film that I remember that year for." A few of them may even be said to be decade-defining. Only time will tell.

10 'Disclosure'

Directed by Sam Feder

Image via Netflix

The 2020s have seen the release of several exceptional documentaries, typically on streaming platforms. And of these streaming platforms, Netflix is king as far as docs go. One of the most impactful and important they've released over the past few years is Disclosure, an in-depth look at Hollywood's depiction of transgender people and the impact of those stories on American culture.

The film's target demographic is perhaps not the one that needs their perceptions on transgender representation persuaded, but Disclosure is still an immensely powerful, exquisitely comprehensive, and well-crafted film that balances anecdotal experiences with academic content perfectly. It's one of the best documentaries of the decade so far, and the most essential doc from 2020.