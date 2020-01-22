The 55 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020

I hope you’re ready for a big year at the movies (or big but more comfortably dress year on your couch, if you’re a streaming devotee.) With a new decade upon us, 2020 is shaping up to be a fascinating and jam-packed year in cinema. With more premium streamers on the market than ever, Disney wiping Fox out of existence, the conclusion of the MCU’s industry-dominating Infinity Saga behind us, and a golden age in horror still going strong, there’s a welcome sense of unpredictability in the lineup of 2020 movies.

In fact, even the IP plays are a bit more oddball than usual this year. Chris Rock is making a Saw movie, Fantasy Island is a potential slasher franchise now, and Richard Stanley is launching a Lovecraft trilogy. There’s a lot of WTFery in there and that’s just the horror content. We’re also getting new films from David Fincher, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Stephen Spielberg, Wes Anderson, and Charlie Kaufman, most of which we know next to nothing about. And in the realm of sequels, we’ve got a real oddball bunch with Top Gun, Coming to America, Legally Blonde, and Bill and Ted all heading back to the big screen decades after we last saw their characters.

And that’s just scratching the surface of all the movies headed to theaters this year, so to help you prepare for the year ahead, we’ve put together a rather lengthy list of our most anticipated upcoming movies of 2020, from the box office juggernauts to the hidden gems, and everything in between. Check out our picks below, and if you’re looking for more to put on your watchlist (how much time to you have, man?), be sure to check out our 40 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2020 and the Upcoming Animated Movies to put on your radar.