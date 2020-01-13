The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 241 – The 2020 Oscar Nominations

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2020 Oscar nominations. The nominations were announced this morning, so during our conversation we talk about the expedited nomination season, how that may have affected which films received nominations and which were snubbed, the reason why Joker earned the most nominations, and then we break down who’s likely to win in most of the categories (if you were looking for guidance on the shorts categories, we cannot help you).

