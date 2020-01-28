The Oscars Begin Announcing Their Presenters, Including Mark Ruffalo

So the Oscars are gonna be hostless. But that doesn’t mean nobody‘s gonna be there! Beyond the star-studded nominees waiting nervously in the seats, there’s gonna be a cavalcade of presenters, announcing what each category means, the nominees therein, and hopefully a read-off-the-teleprompter bit that will range in execution from “adorably awkward” to “oh wow I didn’t know that celebrity was that funny!” On their Twitter, the Academy has announced the first crop of presenters made public. And it’s quite the eclectic slate.

From “folks who appeared in Best Picture-nominated films,” we’ve got Zazie Beetz of Joker and Timothée Chalamet of Little Women. From “folks who appeared in 2019 blockbusters,” we’ve got Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mark Ruffalo of Avengers: Endgame (ignominiously snubbed for Dark Waters). From “folks appearing in upcoming 2020 blockbusters,” we’ve got Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig from Wonder Woman 1984, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos from In the Heights. And from “funny folks who will hit their marks and pull off their bits perfectly,” we’ve got Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — the latter two of which co-star in 2020’s upcoming Downhill. Who else will present at the awards? How will they pair these folks up, and what categories will they announce? Who got snubbed? Start speculating now!

Check out the Academy’s official tweet below. For more on the upcoming Academy Awards, here’s who’s performing the best original song nominees. Plus — plans for a Kobe Bryant tribute.