The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 245 – The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the 2020 Oscars

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2020 Oscars. We talk about the highlights of the ceremony like Parasite winning four Oscars including Best Picture, the lowlights like Renee Zellweger‘s rambling speech, how the ceremony struggled to address the lack of diversity among the nominees, how the show runs without a host, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

