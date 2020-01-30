More Oscar Presenters Announced: Keanu Reeves, ‘1917’s George MacKay, and More

More presenters! More stars! Still no host! The 2020 Academy Awards, airing February 9, are putting together more celebs than you can shake a golden statue at to hand out, uh, golden statues to more celebs. After we first reported on a crop of eclectic Oscar presenters, we’ve got some new stars to share, including one of the Internet’s most favorite people.

Keanu Reeves. He had one helluva 2019, hitting us all over the head with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, making the pitch-perfect cameo in Always Be My Maybe, and delivering sterling voice work as Duke Kaboom in the Oscar-nominated Toy Story 4. He’ll be presenting at the Oscars, and we can’t wait to see what GIFs the Internet makes out of him.

Alongside Mr. Reeves? A star of one of the most beloved 2019 films — George MacKay of 1917 — and a star of one of the most reviled 2019 films — James Corden of Cats. We’ve also got the stars of some of the Academy’s most notable snubs, including Beanie Feldstein of Booksmart and co-stars Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen of The Peanut Butter Falcon. On the “comedians hitting their marks and delivering their bits perfectly” side of things, we’ve got Steve Martin and Maya Rudolph. And finally, an absolute trio of Hollywood royalty: Penélope Cruz, Diane Keaton, and Sigourney Weaver — who need to appear in a film together ASAP.

Check out the Academy’s official tweet below. For more Oscar buzz, here’s some intel on Billie Eilish‘s special performance. Plus: what are the real frontrunners for Best Picture?