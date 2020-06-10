2020 Peabody Awards Announced: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Watchmen,’ and More

I’ve always dug the taste of the Peabody Awards. Because they’re not beholden to a single medium, nor the result of a grinding publicity machine full of campaigning and FYC ads, they hand out awards to some truly eclectic fare across all of storytelling. Upon the release of their latest award-winners for excellence in 2019 media, 2020 seems to be no different.

Previously announced nominees like Watchmen and When They See Us wound up winning, which should come to no surprise to anyone who’s seen either of the acclaimed miniseries. But I, for one, am shocked and delighted to see Stranger Things 3 make the list, the Peabody Awards giving it up to pleasurable, summer blockbuster-feeling TV just as much as prestige pieces. Other notable TV winners include Fleabag, Chernobyl, Ramy, Surviving R. Kelly, Unbelievable, and more. Institutional awards were given to mainstays like Frontline and The Simpsons, and our previously-announced lifetime achievement award was given to Cicely Tyson.

Check out the full list of Peabody Award winners below, which also includes honors given to podcasts, documentary films, and news pieces. For more on critically acclaimed pieces of work you should be watching, here’s our favorite TV shows on Netflix right now.

2020 Peabody Award Winners