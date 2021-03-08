The PGAs are remarkably good at predicting the Academy’s nominees for Best Picture.

The 2020 Producers Guild Award nominations have been announced, and if you’re curious about who’s getting nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, then this is the next best thing to a crystal ball. As Gold Derby points out, the PGA Awards have successfully predicted 87 of 98 Best Picture nominees over the past 11 years, and there’s no reason to think they won’t be incredibly on target again, although the lack of a box office hit due to COVID could certainly make things interesting.

Here are the nominees:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

Judas and the Black Messiah

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Mank

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

Minari

Producer: Christina Oh

Nomadland

Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao

One Night In Miami...

Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein

Promising Young Woman

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

Sound Of Metal

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

As you can see, there’s no reason to think that these movies couldn’t easily slot into the nomination slots when the Oscar nominees are announced a week from today. Of these 10 nominees, the one that seems least likely to move forward to a Best Picture nomination is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm simply because the Academy, for whatever weird reason, is deeply prejudiced against comedies, especially comedies that are willing to go as broad as Borat. But that being said, this is a very different academy than the one that was around when the first Borat was released, so perhaps the sequel has a shot.

Over on the TV side, here are the nominees for Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Bridgerton (Season 1)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Crown (Season 4)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O'Beirn

The Mandalorian (Season 2)

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

Ozark (Season 3)

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Best Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Flight Attendant (Season 1)

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

Schitt's Creek (Season 6)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

And Best Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Normal People

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

The Queen's Gambit

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

The Undoing

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

Unorthodox

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, March 24th at 5:00pm PT.

