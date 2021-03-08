The 2020 Producers Guild Award nominations have been announced, and if you’re curious about who’s getting nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, then this is the next best thing to a crystal ball. As Gold Derby points out, the PGA Awards have successfully predicted 87 of 98 Best Picture nominees over the past 11 years, and there’s no reason to think they won’t be incredibly on target again, although the lack of a box office hit due to COVID could certainly make things interesting.
Here are the nominees:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines
- Judas and the Black Messiah
Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black
- Mank
Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
- Minari
Producer: Christina Oh
- Nomadland
Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao
- One Night In Miami...
Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein
- Promising Young Woman
Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell
- Sound Of Metal
Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
As you can see, there’s no reason to think that these movies couldn’t easily slot into the nomination slots when the Oscar nominees are announced a week from today. Of these 10 nominees, the one that seems least likely to move forward to a Best Picture nomination is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm simply because the Academy, for whatever weird reason, is deeply prejudiced against comedies, especially comedies that are willing to go as broad as Borat. But that being said, this is a very different academy than the one that was around when the first Borat was released, so perhaps the sequel has a shot.
Over on the TV side, here are the nominees for Best Drama Series:
- Better Call Saul (Season 5)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
- Bridgerton (Season 1)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
- The Crown (Season 4)
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O'Beirn
- The Mandalorian (Season 2)
Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck
- Ozark (Season 3)
Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell
Best Comedy Series:
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
- The Flight Attendant (Season 1)
Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair
- Schitt's Creek (Season 6)
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis
- Ted Lasso (Season 1)
Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly
- What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)
Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport
And Best Limited Series:
- I May Destroy You
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
- Normal People
Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee
- The Queen's Gambit
Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto
- The Undoing
Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer
- Unorthodox
Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi
Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, March 24th at 5:00pm PT.
