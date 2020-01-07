PGA Nominees Announced; ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Little Women’ Make the Cut

Today is a big day in the awards race. We’ve already heard the BAFTA nominees, the Directors Guild Award nominees will be announced later today, and right now we’ve got the Best Picture nominees from the Producers Guild Awards (PGA). The nominees are:
Of these ten movies, one is almost certainly going to win Best Picture at the Oscars. In fact, the film that wins the PGA tends to win Best Picture, so when the PGA announces, we’ll have a pretty good idea of how the Academy is leaning. The crazy thing is that there’s really no clear favorite at this point. Yes, it’s unlikely that Knives Out or Little Women will take the top prize, but I’m still grateful they were nominated. I’d also say that Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit are unlikely to win Best Picture even though they’ve been fairly consistent in popping up in the awards race.
But beyond those films, you can start making some cases. 1917 picked up some momentum with the Golden Globes. The Irishman is a towering achievement from a legendary director. Industry people seem to really love Joker, not to mention the film making over $1 billion worldwide. Marriage Story is the indie darling. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is a big hit and a tribute to Hollywood, and the industry loves films that recognize the industry. And Parasite has proved the foreign film that could with immense critical and popular success.
So what does this all mean for the Oscar race? We’ll know soon enough. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday and the winners will be unveiled on February 3rd. It’s a breakneck pace for the awards season and I am here for it.
Here’s the full press release:
31st Annual Producers Guild Awards Nominations Announced in Motion Pictures and Television Programs Categories
LOS ANGELES (January 7, 2020) – The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the Motion Pictures and Television nominees for the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards. Winners in these categories will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.
The 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominations are listed below in alphabetical order by category, along with eligible producers’ names:
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
-
1917
-
Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
-
-
Ford v Ferrari
-
Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold
-
-
The Irishman
-
Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese
-
-
Jojo Rabbit
-
Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi
-
-
Joker
-
Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
-
-
Knives Out
-
Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
-
-
Little Women
-
Producer: Amy Pascal
-
-
Marriage Story
-
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
-
-
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
-
Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
-
-
Parasite
-
Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho
-
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
-
Abominable
-
Producer: Suzanne Buirgy
-
-
Frozen II
-
Producer: Peter Del Vecho
-
-
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
-
ProducerS: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
-
-
Missing Link
-
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
-
-
Toy Story 4
-
Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
-
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
-
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
-
Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty
-
-
The Crown (Season 3)
-
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn
-
-
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
-
Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch
-
-
Succession (Season 2)
-
Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon
-
-
Watchmen (Season 1)
-
Producers: TBD
-
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
-
Barry (Season 2)
-
Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim
-
-
Fleabag (Season 2)
-
Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond
-
-
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
-
Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro
-
-
Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
-
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton
-
-
Veep (Season 7)
-
Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith
-
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
-
Chernobyl
-
Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg
-
-
Fosse/Verdon
-
Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter
-
-
True Detective
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Unbelievable
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
When They See Us
-
Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord
-
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
-
American Son
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Deadwood: The Movie
-
Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey
-
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
-
Producers: TBD
-
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
-
30 for 30 (Season 10)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Leaving Neverland
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
-
Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero
-
-
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
-
Producers: TBD
-
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
-
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
-
Producers: TBD
-
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
-
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
-
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
-
-
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)
-
Producers: TBD
-
-
Top Chef (Season 16)
-
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen
-
-
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
-
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly
-
The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.
At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony this month, the Guild will present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The 2020 honorees include Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).
Additionally, the winner of the Innovation Award and the winner in the Short-Form category will be announced at a PGA nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the Children’s and Sports categories will be announced at a nominees celebration in New York on January 13 at the Ascent Lounge.
Suzanne Todd is the Executive Producer of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Sponsors include: Chevrolet, Official Automotive Partner; Delta, Official Airline Partner and sponsor of the Visionary Award; GreenSlate, PGA annual partner and Cocktail Reception sponsor; and William Grant & Sons spirits.
ABOUT THE PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA (PGA)
The Producers Guild of America is a nonprofit trade organization that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild works to protect the careers of producers and improve the producing community at-large by facilitating health benefits for its more than 8,000 members, encouraging the enforcement of workplace labor laws and sustainable practices, and creating fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits. The Guild also hosts educational opportunities for new and experienced producers alike. For more information and the latest updates, please visit the Producers Guild of America website and follow on social media.