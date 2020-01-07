PGA Nominees Announced; ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Little Women’ Make the Cut

0

Today is a big day in the awards race. We’ve already heard the BAFTA nominees, the Directors Guild Award nominees will be announced later today, and right now we’ve got the Best Picture nominees from the Producers Guild Awards (PGA). The nominees are:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Of these ten movies, one is almost certainly going to win Best Picture at the Oscars. In fact, the film that wins the PGA tends to win Best Picture, so when the PGA announces, we’ll have a pretty good idea of how the Academy is leaning. The crazy thing is that there’s really no clear favorite at this point. Yes, it’s unlikely that Knives Out or Little Women will take the top prize, but I’m still grateful they were nominated. I’d also say that Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit are unlikely to win Best Picture even though they’ve been fairly consistent in popping up in the awards race.

But beyond those films, you can start making some cases. 1917 picked up some momentum with the Golden Globes. The Irishman is a towering achievement from a legendary director. Industry people seem to really love Joker, not to mention the film making over $1 billion worldwide. Marriage Story is the indie darling. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is a big hit and a tribute to Hollywood, and the industry loves films that recognize the industry. And Parasite has proved the foreign film that could with immense critical and popular success.

So what does this all mean for the Oscar race? We’ll know soon enough. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday and the winners will be unveiled on February 3rd. It’s a breakneck pace for the awards season and I am here for it.

Here’s the full press release:

31st Annual Producers Guild Awards Nominations Announced in Motion Pictures and Television Programs Categories

LOS ANGELES (January 7, 2020) – The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the Motion Pictures and Television nominees for the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards. Winners in these categories will be announced at the PGA awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards nominations are listed below in alphabetical order by category, along with eligible producers’ names:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917 Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

Ford v Ferrari Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

The Irishman Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

Joker Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Knives Out Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

Little Women Producer: Amy Pascal

Marriage Story Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

Frozen II Producer: Peter Del Vecho

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ProducerS: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

Missing Link Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera



The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2) Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

The Crown (Season 3) Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

Game of Thrones (Season 8) Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

Succession (Season 2) Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Watchmen (Season 1) Producers: TBD



The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Season 2) Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

Fleabag (Season 2) Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3) Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5) Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

Veep (Season 7) Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith



The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

Fosse/Verdon Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

True Detective Producers: TBD

Unbelievable Producers: TBD

When They See Us Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son Producers: TBD

Apollo: Missions to the Moon Producers: TBD

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers Producers: TBD

Deadwood: The Movie Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 10) Producers: TBD

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52) Producers: TBD

Leaving Neverland Producers: TBD

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4) Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1) Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25) Producers: TBD

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Producers: TBD

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6) Producers: TBD

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5) Producers: TBD

Saturday Night Live (Season 45) Producers: TBD



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 31) Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

The Masked Singer (Season 1) Producers: TBD

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11) Producers: TBD

Top Chef (Season 16) Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17) Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly



The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony this month, the Guild will present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The 2020 honorees include Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).

Additionally, the winner of the Innovation Award and the winner in the Short-Form category will be announced at a PGA nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the Children’s and Sports categories will be announced at a nominees celebration in New York on January 13 at the Ascent Lounge.

Suzanne Todd is the Executive Producer of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Sponsors include: Chevrolet, Official Automotive Partner; Delta, Official Airline Partner and sponsor of the Visionary Award; GreenSlate, PGA annual partner and Cocktail Reception sponsor; and William Grant & Sons spirits.

