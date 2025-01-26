The decade of the 2020s has been a great one for film. Some movies have broken boundaries for cinema technology, told some of the best stories of the last ten years, redefined the animation medium and/or made a huge impact on society. These projects have made a true impact on not just the film space but society as a whole.

The world isn't just entertained by media, they're impacted by it. The 2020s have truly been a gift for cinema and these projects are the proof in the pudding. Some movies are good—Oscar worthy, even—but not every movie is important. A movie needs to really say something or revitalize the industry to be considered an essential watch. Oscar nominated or not, some movies are simply important.

10 'RRR' (2022)

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli

This Indian flick absolutely took over the world when it first released. This action/historical drama movie depicts the lives of Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) as they come together to face off against British colonizers. At the time of release, RRR marked itself as the most expensive Indian film ever made, a foreshadowing of the incredible things on display in the movie.

That large budget definitely did not go to waste, because the things that director S.S. Rajamouli pulled off were astounding. Not only did the visuals look electric, but the fight choreography and performances only add to how spectacular it is. The film is undeniably unforgettable in so many different ways. Somehow, S.S. Rajamouli managed to weave all of this together to create a shockingly incredible project. It showed Western audiences, much like Squid Game, that there is so much great content internationally that cannot and should not be looked over.

9 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

The first Dune film was spectacular, yes, but audiences were absolutely floored by how phenomenal Dune: Part Two ended up being. It is a science fiction spectacle unlike anything audiences have ever seen before. Its almost 3-hour runtime is barely even felt as it drew audiences in and kept them on the edge of their seats until the very end. It's very clear why properties like Star Wars took so much inspiration from the original book by Frank Herbert.

The world building at work in Dune: Part 2 is some of the best in recent film history. The manner in which director Denis Villeneuve built this world visually and through guiding each actor's performance makes this one of the most fleshed out and lived in worlds in sci-fi cinema. Not to mention, that much like RRR, it provides some of the best visual spectacle a Western film has produced in quite some time.

8 'Drive My Car' (2021)

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Another overseas film that finds itself being one of the most important of the decade, so far, is Drive My Car. There's a lot to praise about this film and a good chunk of it has been discussed quite a bit in the critical section of the industry already. But what makes Drive My Car so important, is that it's a total masterclass in slow-paced storytelling.

When people think of slow-paced storytelling, there's always a lingering feeling of being bored or losing interest. Drive My Car, however, manages to keep audiences locked in for every little moment of the film. No matter how long Ryûsuke Hamaguchi sits in a moment, he has audiences deeply care enough about what's going on to stick around. It also helps the film feel more like real life, which is exactly what they seem to be going for with the movie's direction.