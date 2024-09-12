As far as film as an art form is concerned, the 2020s got off to a somewhat rocky start. Things have bounced back to some extent since the first year or two of the decade, but there’s still a shadow cast over the 2020s as a whole. The decade’s not over yet, though, so time will tell whether it ends up being a decade that’s seen as being a strong one for cinema compared to past decades.

In the meantime, and to focus on the positives, there are still a good number of movies released throughout the first half of the 2020s that feel perfect, or at the very least come extremely close to perfection. The following films all qualify, exemplifying the best of what the decade has had to offer to date.

10 'Perfect Days' (2023)

Director: Wim Wenders

Perfect Days is, perhaps not coincidentally, pretty much a perfect movie, even though it might not sound particularly exciting – or even interesting – on paper. It’s a film that sees Wim Wenders pushing his signature laidback style to its limits, focusing on the daily life of a toilet cleaner working in Tokyo, living a solitary yet seemingly fulfilling life.

There’s something of an increase in dramatic stakes when the main character’s routine is disrupted by family, but Perfect Days still keeps things fairly low-key and moving in a quiet way; no melodrama to be found here. It takes a little while to settle into the groove this film provides, but the experience once there is captivating in a distinct way, and it’s the sort of thing that shows you really can make a great movie out of just about anything.

9 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' (2023)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

The Mission: Impossible series has supernaturally good legs, comparable to those of Tom Cruise, who can still run better than most people a third of his age. The seventh film in the series, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, either reaches new heights or at least achieves the same sorts of heights hit by the sixth film in the series, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Yes, Dead Reckoning Part One is debatably more of the same, as far as action/adventure/thriller shenanigans go, but it’s successful in upping the stakes and overall scale. The action sequences and scenes of stuntwork need to be seen to be believed, and it moves forward at a thunderously good pace for something that’s only about 15 minutes shy of three hours. It’s a film that goes big, and largely soars.

8 'Past Lives' (2023)

Director: Celine Song

It takes some serious effort to find a new way to explore the romance genre on screen, because movies about love – be they serious or comedic – are so common, and oftentimes rely on certain conventions and tropes, for better or worse. Past Lives sidesteps having a formula and is the rare instant classic romance film that feels instantly vital and overwhelmingly moving.

Essentially, Past Lives is all about exploring the feelings of two people who know they could’ve been together, but life had other plans for them and drove the two apart. They have to reckon with this while one in particular struggles with what could happen if she left the relationship she entered in the meantime. It’s simple but ultimately devastating storytelling, with Past Lives also succeeding thanks to some excellent performances and visuals that are beautiful in an understated kind of way.

7 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

For as good as 2021’s Dune was, there was a rather expected sense of it feeling unfinished, given it adapted one half of an epic and largely beloved science fiction novel. Thankfully, it got an even better follow-up with Dune: Part Two, with the half of the story adapted here being bigger, more emotionally complex, and packed with more opportunities for expansive action sequences than the first.

Dune: Part Two is good in all the ways that Dune was good, and then proves to be better in some regards, too. It’s perhaps the sci-fi blockbuster of the 2020s to which all others will be compared; a true event film that was hotly anticipated and had people having high expectations, then undoubtedly delivered. Well, it delivered and then some, and works in conjunction with the first movie from 2021 to be a fantastic film adaptation.

6 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a largely adorable movie that also packs a pretty massive emotional punch, and is creatively told with a blend of live-action and animation, and in a mockumentary format, too. The titular Marcel is a tiny, living shell, and the film is about him trying to find his family while bonding with a mostly unseen filmmaker.

It’s one of many great films distributed by A24 in the last decade, and is also the rare family movie that can be enjoyed by younger viewers without older viewers feeling like they're being talked down to. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a simple premise executed extremely well, and it feels novel with its presentation alongside being emotional in a refreshingly honest way.

5 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Director: Joachim Trier

Concluding a thematic trilogy by Joachim Trier in stunning fashion, The Worst Person in the World might be one of the best films ever made about having a quarter-life crisis (or third-life crisis, though that term doesn't sound as good). The protagonist is a woman torn between being a young adult and someone who “should” have their stuff together, exploring how she struggles with the ups and downs of life for someone who’s yet to find their place in the world.

The Worst Person in the World can be a rather brutal film, emotionally speaking, pulling no punches in its exploration of difficult themes that are likely to be painfully relatable in one way or another to most people watching. It’s largely grounded (outside a couple of sequences) and intricately structured/presented, while emphasizing a simple narrative at its core that’s easy to get sucked into.

4 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Director: Takashi Yamazaki