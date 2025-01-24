Sitcoms have come a long way from the classic multi-cam studio audience set-up and the formulaic script writing. And yet, regardless of its changes, viewers always find comfort in the beloved genre. Indeed, between Cheers, Friends, and Modern Family, everyone loves to immerse themselves in a short-form story that's funny, familiar, and easy to consume. Because unlike high-stakes dramas, sitcoms can be played anywhere, at any time, without needing one's unwavering attention.

As such, while we settle into the new year, why not reminisce on what we have seen in the 2020s—we are halfway into the decade after all, and who says modern-day sitcoms aren't great? Whether set in schools, crime scenes, or even pirate ships, these sitcoms carry all the humor and heart that makes the genre so lovable, while simultaneously sprinkling in their contemporary flare. So if you're looking for a fresh binge, try these out for a change.

10 'Girls5eva' (2021–2024)

Created by Meredith Scardino

Old dreams are re-ignited for a one-hit-wonder '90s girl group after a young rapper samples their song. And for a group of women struggling to cope with their unfulfilled lives, the opportunity to reunite couldn't come at a better time — even after all these years.

Awakening the youthful fire in all who watch, Girls5eva was a sitcom that truly proved how it's never too late to follow your dreams (even if they were ones you formulated 20 years ago). Yes, it was a show filled with absurd humor and tons of boppy songs by Girls5eva; however, the charm and heart often stemmed from the lovable ensemble chemistry and the beautiful journeys of growth. How it got canceled is extremely perplexing, especially since this happened not once, but twice. Why do we keep losing such great stories of sisterhood?

9 'Dave' (2020–2023)

Created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer

A neurotic mid-20s suburbanite man is convinced that he is destined to be the greatest rapper of all time. Determined to prove this to the world, Dave (Dave Burd) ultimately seeks the help of some close friends who can guide him on his path to stardom.

In what seems like another semi-autobiographical comedy, Dave proves to be so much more. Dramatizing his own rise to fame, Burd – aka Lil Dicky – gives audiences a sitcom that is both an industry satire and a program of great introspection. Thriving on showcasing life's absurdities and self-deprecating humor, Dave explores everything from his relationships, identity, mental health, and artistic ambitions. Plus, with a couple of fun celebrity cameos, this is a show that'll keep you on your toes.

8 'English Teacher' (2024–)

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez

Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez), a gay teacher in Texas, must navigate the personal, professional, and political challenges of the modern high-school scene—even if that means facing school boards, concerned parents, and hoards of the Gen Z community. Luckily, Evan's got his colleagues by his side.

Where this show premiered after another highly popular school-based sitcom, don't mistake it as a mere copycat because English Teacher has set itself apart as its own fresh thing. Cheeky, witty, and surprisingly accurate to some aspects of reality, this sitcom isn't afraid to poke fun at contemporary cultural progress – all the while keeping it fun and light-hearted. And with only a few episodes in the series, it's an easy watch.

7 'St. Denis Medical' (2024–)

Created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin

Alex (Allison Tolman) has just been promoted to Supervising Nurse in the emergency department at St. Denis Medical Center. Where this is an exciting opportunity, she and her eclectic team of nurses and doctors try their best to navigate the chaos of their daily lives, facing their patients while being overworked and underfunded.

Love medical dramas, but are not in the mood for the hard-hitting emotions and seriousness? Well, St. Denis Medical may have only just graced our screens, but it has practically cemented itself as an amalgamation of The Office and Grey's Anatomy (ish). Of course, this may not be so surprising given that it was created by the geniuses behind Superstore. As such, prepare yourself for an endearing group of characters, snappy dialogue, tons of workplace dysfunction, and a whole lot of fun sitcom camaraderie.

6 'The Righteous Gemstones' (2019–)

Created by Danny McBride

As the world-famous televangelist family, the Gemstones live their lives preaching and spreading the good word—or at least that's what they try to convince you. Instead, the Gemstones notoriously use their religious empire to hide shocking secrets and make an easy buck.

Mixing family and business isn't always the easiest thing, especially when you're using your megachurch to fund your own greed and selfish desires. But alas, that's the drama of it all when it comes to this family, and it's a pretty entertaining watch, especially with all the dysfunctional sibling dynamics that their privilege brings. Combining all kinds of dry, slapstick, and dark humor, The Righteous Gemstones is the one for you if you're into intelligent satire and a rambunctious group of characters.