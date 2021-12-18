Peacock will close out the year with a brand-new special from the unique comedy duo Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart. 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart "is an edgy, insightful, and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the s*** show that was 2020." The two both led Peacock's summer special Olympic Highlights with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, and this end-of-year look back will follow a similar style.

The special will also feature a plethora of guest stars, with the likes of Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith, and Michael Strahan all making appearances to look back on 2021. Given the ongoing pandemic, these guests will feature remotely, interacting with Snoop and Hart via video conferencing. The newly released clip gives a quick glimpse into the feature with Smith boxing another individual, with Hart noting the sports commentator "has on the loosest pair of gray sweatpants, and a black tank top that definitely doesn't fit and looks like it's been through seven family reunions."

Both Snoop and Hart serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, and Sara Ramaker. 2021 and Done will follow an unscripted format, with the clip seeming to note that the segments will essentially be a roast of either the guest or a significant event in 2021.

Here's a full synopsis of 2021 and Done:

"Reprising their roles behind the same desk that enabled the charismatic Peacock summer hit OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND SNOOP DOGG, comedy duo Snoop and Kevin deliver unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media to sports and even space billionaires. Snoop and Kevin cover some of the biggest stories of the year, but also highlight some less covered moments with their irreverent humor, inimitable charm and unique points of view."

2021 and Done with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart will premiere on Peacock on December 28. Check out the clip, and Smith's ill-fitting outfit below:

