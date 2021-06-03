After a long year without movie theaters, the Cannes Film Festival is back in full swing with a lineup that includes great names such as Wes Anderson, Sean Baker, Mia Hansen-Love, Leos Carax, and much, much more. The full 2021 lineup was unveiled today in a press conference with Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the event.
The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will feature long-awaited movies initially promised for the 2020 edition before the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Carax’s new film Annette will open the festival, while Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta will finally be exhibited for the first time.
Even if movie theaters in France are still operating with reduced capacity, all the screenings of the Cannes Film Festival will have permission to operate at 100 percent capacity. As with commercial screenings in France, all moviegoers will be required to wear face masks during the entire time. Cannes, however, will have an extra cautionary measure, as spectators will need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the screening.
The 2021 Cannes Film Festival begins July 6 and runs through July 17. Check the official announcement of the 2021 Cannes Official Selection below, or jump straight to our full list of films and filmmakers.
Opening Night Film
Annette, by Leos Carax
Competition
Ahed’s Knee, by Nadav Lapid
Annette, by Leos Carax
Benedetta, by Paul Verhoeven
Bergman Island, by Mia Hansen-Løve
Casablanca Beats, by Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen
Drive My Car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Everything Went Fine, by Francois Ozon
The French Dispatch, by Wes Anderson
A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi
La fracture, by Catherine Corsini
Lingui, by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Memoria, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Nitram, by Justin Kurzel
Paris, by 13th District, by Jacques Audiard
Par un Demi Clair Matin, by Bruno Dumont
Petrov’s Flu, by Kirill Serebrennikov
Red Rocket, by Sean Baker
The Restless, by Joachim Lafosse
The Story of My Wife, by Ildikó Enyedi
Three Floors, by Nanni Moretti
Titane, by Julia Ducournau
The Worst Person in the World, by Joachim Trier
Flag Day, by Sean Penn
Un Certain Regard
After Yang, by Kogonada
Blue Bayou, by Justin Chon
Bonne Mère, by Hafsia Herzi
Commitment Hasan, by Hasan Semih
Freda, by Gessica Généus
House Arrest or Delo, by Alexey German Jr.
The Innocents, by Eskil Vogt
Lamb, by Valdimar Jóhansson
Moneyboys, by B.C Yi
Noche de Fuego, by Tatiana Huezo
Un Monde, by Laura Wandel
Women Do Cry, by Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova
La Civil, by Teodora Ana Mihai
Unclenching the Fists, by Kira Kovalenko
Let Their Be Morning, by Eran Kolirin
Rehana Maryam Noor, by Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Cannes Premiere
Evolution, by Kornel Mundruczo
Cow, by Andrea Arnold
Deception or Tromperie, by Arnaud Desplechin
Hold Me Tight, by Mathieu Almaric
In Front of Your Face, by Hong Sang-soo
Love Songs for Tough Guys, by Samuel Benchetrit
Mothering Sunday, by Eva Husson
Val, by Ting Poo and Leo Scott
Out of Competition
Aline, the Voice of Love, by Valerie Lemercier
Babi Yar. Context, by Sergei Loznitsa
Bac Nord, by Cédric Jimenez
Emergency Declaration, by Han Jae-Rim
In His Lifetime or De son vivant, by Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, by Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, by Todd Haynes
Special Screenings
Black Notebooks, by Shlomi Elkabetz
H6, by Yé Yé
Jane by Charlotte, by Charlotte Gainsbourg
JFK: Through the Looking Glass, by Oliver Stone
Mariner of the Mountains, by Karim Aïnouz
Baby Yar. Context., by Sergei Loznitsa
The Year of the Everlasting Storm, by Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayar, David Lowery, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Midnight Screenings
Bloody Oranges, by Jean-Christophe Meurisse
