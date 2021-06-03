It's been a long year, but Cannes is back!

After a long year without movie theaters, the Cannes Film Festival is back in full swing with a lineup that includes great names such as Wes Anderson, Sean Baker, Mia Hansen-Love, Leos Carax, and much, much more. The full 2021 lineup was unveiled today in a press conference with Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the event.

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will feature long-awaited movies initially promised for the 2020 edition before the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Carax’s new film Annette will open the festival, while Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta will finally be exhibited for the first time.

Even if movie theaters in France are still operating with reduced capacity, all the screenings of the Cannes Film Festival will have permission to operate at 100 percent capacity. As with commercial screenings in France, all moviegoers will be required to wear face masks during the entire time. Cannes, however, will have an extra cautionary measure, as spectators will need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the screening.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival begins July 6 and runs through July 17. Check the official announcement of the 2021 Cannes Official Selection below, or jump straight to our full list of films and filmmakers.

Opening Night Film

Annette, by Leos Carax

Competition

Ahed’s Knee, by Nadav Lapid

Annette, by Leos Carax

Benedetta, by Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island, by Mia Hansen-Løve

Casablanca Beats, by Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Everything Went Fine, by Francois Ozon

The French Dispatch, by Wes Anderson

A Hero, by Asghar Farhadi

La fracture, by Catherine Corsini

Lingui, by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Nitram, by Justin Kurzel

Paris, by 13th District, by Jacques Audiard

Par un Demi Clair Matin, by Bruno Dumont

Petrov’s Flu, by Kirill Serebrennikov

Red Rocket, by Sean Baker

The Restless, by Joachim Lafosse

The Story of My Wife, by Ildikó Enyedi

Three Floors, by Nanni Moretti

Titane, by Julia Ducournau

The Worst Person in the World, by Joachim Trier

Flag Day, by Sean Penn

Un Certain Regard

After Yang, by Kogonada

Blue Bayou, by Justin Chon

Bonne Mère, by Hafsia Herzi

Commitment Hasan, by Hasan Semih

Freda, by Gessica Généus

House Arrest or Delo, by Alexey German Jr.

The Innocents, by Eskil Vogt

Lamb, by Valdimar Jóhansson

Moneyboys, by B.C Yi

Noche de Fuego, by Tatiana Huezo

Un Monde, by Laura Wandel

Women Do Cry, by Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova

La Civil, by Teodora Ana Mihai

Unclenching the Fists, by Kira Kovalenko

Let Their Be Morning, by Eran Kolirin

Rehana Maryam Noor, by Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Cannes Premiere

Evolution, by Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, by Andrea Arnold

Deception or Tromperie, by Arnaud Desplechin

Hold Me Tight, by Mathieu Almaric

In Front of Your Face, by Hong Sang-soo

Love Songs for Tough Guys, by Samuel Benchetrit

Mothering Sunday, by Eva Husson

Val, by Ting Poo and Leo Scott

Out of Competition

Aline, the Voice of Love, by Valerie Lemercier

Babi Yar. Context, by Sergei Loznitsa

Bac Nord, by Cédric Jimenez

Emergency Declaration, by Han Jae-Rim

In His Lifetime or De son vivant, by Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, by Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, by Todd Haynes

Special Screenings

Black Notebooks, by Shlomi Elkabetz

H6, by Yé Yé

Jane by Charlotte, by Charlotte Gainsbourg

JFK: Through the Looking Glass, by Oliver Stone

Mariner of the Mountains, by Karim Aïnouz

Baby Yar. Context., by Sergei Loznitsa

The Year of the Everlasting Storm, by Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayar, David Lowery, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Midnight Screenings

Bloody Oranges, by Jean-Christophe Meurisse

