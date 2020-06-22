The Awards Show Shuffle Continues! 2021 Golden Globes Pushed to End of February

“We’re not here to start no trouble, we’re just here to do the awards show shuffle!”

No, I am not sorry for starting this piece literally quoting the Super Bowl Shuffle. It is the cleanest and most efficient way to report what’s going on with all these dang awards shows! After the Academy Awards and BAFTAs have announced their pandemic-affected moves and new eligibility rules to make room for films whose release dates were affected, the Golden Globes, as run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have announced the pushing of their show as well. The ceremony will now take place February 28, 2021 — two months before the Oscars’ new date of April 25.

The show, hosted by returning MVPs Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will still air on NBC, though we’re still too far away to know whether or not it will be filmed in the typical “packed to the gills with stars” hotel, or if they’ll undergo a safer, socially-distanced method of shooting. We already know that the Golden Globes have changed their eligibility rules for films. Typically, the HFPA requires an independent theatrical screening to be made available for members in the LA area. But now, given the whole “theaters are closed due to a damn pandemic” of it all, films can be made exclusively available via digital or DVD screeners and still be eligible. As far as how long these rules will stay in place, whether or not streaming and PVOD-only titles are eligible, whether titles released in 2021 can be considered, and how this all affects the TV awards? The HFPA simply says they “will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.” This has blown my mind like I knew it would, and there is no other way to say that.

The 2021 Golden Globes will now take place February 28, 2021, airing 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC.