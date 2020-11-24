The Oscars and Golden Globes aren't the only big award shows where movies can win. The Grammys, most notably known for awarding the best and brightest in the pop music-sphere, also give a chance toward their big-screen cousins to earn a final golden statuette on their shelves. And today, we've received the 2021 Grammy Nominations for Visual Media (the catch-all the Recording Academy gives for the subset of awards given to pieces of music made for, well, visual media) and Music Video/Film. Let's break them down, shall we?

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Image via United Artists Releasing

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - (Various Artists)

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC - (Various Artists)

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA - (Various Artists)

FROZEN 2 - (Various Artists)

JOJO RABBIT - (Various Artists)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, that beautiful Mr. Rogers movie, takes its cue from the surprisingly complicated jazz piano stylings of the OG show to render a bittersweet compilation full of melancholy, heart-forward jazz. Jojo Rabbit, beyond the perfect David Bowie cue, features a murderer's row of Wes Anderson-soundtrack-feeling talent, including Roy Orbison, Tom Waits, and the friggin' Beatles. Bill & Ted Face the Music, as you might expect, has a ton of hard-rock bangers. But for my money, this race comes down between Frozen 2 and Eurovision. Frozen 2 has a (here comes the hot take) better, more eclectic series of songs than its predecessor. But Eurovision, as I've expounded on before, takes the edge for its sheer surprise factor and wide-ranging variety in emotional tenor.

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Image via Warner Bros.

AD ASTRA - Max Richter, composer

BECOMING - Kamasi Washington, composer

JOKER - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917 - Thomas Newman, composer

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams, composer

Joker won all of the major movie awards for best score, and I wouldn't be surprised if Hildur Guðnadóttir pulls it off again for her disquieting, experimental work (maybe the only thing I enjoyed about the film). But what else do we got? Thomas Newman's 1917 score is equal parts classically inspiring and terrifyingly propulsive; Max Richter's Ad Astra score strikes all kinds of emotions in its orchestra-driven works; and Kamasi Washington's Becoming score is just as accessibly experimental and jazz-driven as you'd want from the composer. Don't count out John Williams' Rise of Skywalker score, though (again, maybe the only thing I enjoyed about the film), as it's a wonderful culmination of all of his many incredible, iconic motifs throughout a nine-film friggin' series.

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Image via Universal

BEAUTIFUL GHOSTS [FROM CATS] - Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

CARRIED ME WITH YOU [FROM ONWARD] - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

INTO THE UNKNOWN [FROM FROZEN 2] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)

NO TIME TO DIE [FROM NO TIME TO DIE] - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

STAND UP [FROM HARRIET] - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Sorry, haters: "Beautiful Ghosts," the new tune from that glorious trainwreck Cats, is quite good; while it sticks out within the film's already bonkers narrative, it's a wonderful tune of loneliness on its own that may have fit in perfectly on Folklore. I don't ever seeing it get Grammy love, however, given the film's general stink. "Carried Me with You" from Onward is lovely and Celtic and bittersweet; the theme from No Time to Die is as melancholy as you'd want from the melancholy re-take on Bond; "Stand Up" from Harriet is a blast of inspiration and hard-fought joy its movie cannot match with. But "Into the Unknown," from Frozen 2, is simply too good, too big, too bold to ignore. That chorus is just unstoppable.

Best Music Video

Image via Disney+

BROWN SKIN GIRL

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers

LIFE IS GOOD

Future Featuring Drake

Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

LOCKDOWN

Anderson .Paak

Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

ADORE YOU

Harry Styles

Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

GOLIATH

Woodkid

Yoann Lemoine, video director

Beyoncé will win this award, and she deserves to, full stop. But check out that "Lockdown" video when you get a chance; it's beautiful, timely, and the only possible competitor to Ms. Carter.

Best Music Film

Image via Apple

BEASTIE BOYS STORY

Beastie Boys

Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

BLACK IS KING

Beyoncé

WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Freestyle Love Supreme

Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE

Linda Ronstadt

Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

THAT LITTLE OL' BAND FROM TEXAS

ZZ Top

Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

See above, re: Beyoncé locking it down. No one else in this category comes close, and if Beastie Boys Story takes it instead, I will lose my dang mind.

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Gets Turned Into a Cozy Concert for Disney+ Grab your cardigan.