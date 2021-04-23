Meanwhile, in the first TV awards for the Spirit Awards, 'I May Destroy You' reigned supreme.

The 2021 Independent Spirit Awards were last night and proved to be a night of many historic firsts. The awards recognized television for the first time and gave long overdue praise to Michaela Coel’s stunning HBO series I May Destroy You after a long awards season of being largely overlooked.

The night also saw the continued dominance of Chloé Zhao who made history twice in one night for her film Nomadland. She became the first Asian woman to win the Spirit Award for best director as well as the first Asian director and the first woman to win best editing in the show's history. The film was also recognized as the best feature and for best cinematography.

All that leads into this weekend’s Oscars where Zhao has already made history with her nominations and looks to be a pretty sure bet to win most of the top awards.

Other notable wins were for Sound of Metal which took home the award for best first feature, best supporting male for Paul Raci, and in a bit of a surprise best male lead for Riz Ahmed over heavy favorite Chadwick Boseman.

You can see the full list of awards below and see if your favorites took home some hardware.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best First Feature

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Director: Darius Marder

Producers: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

Best First Screenplay

Andy Siara, Palm Springs (NEON/Hulu)

John Cassavetes Award

(for best feature made under $500,000):

Residue

Writer/Director: Merawi Gerima

Best Supporting Female

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)

Best Supporting Male

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Best Female Lead

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Robert Altman Award

One Night in Miami... (Amazon Studios)

Director: Regina King

Casting Director: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Best Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Editing

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best International Film

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Cinéart / Indie Sales)

Director: Jasmila Žbanić

Best Documentary

Crip Camp (Netflix)

Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

Producer: Sara Bolder

TELEVISON CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

Immigration Nation (Netflix)

Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson

Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Stephen Wight

