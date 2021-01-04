We skipped doing a most-anticipated list for 2020, and that unintentionally paid off as most of the movies we were looking forward to ended up in 2021 anyway. However, with a vaccine already rolling out and studios having largely adjusted to life under COVID, the releases on deck for 2021 are more likely to hold their dates although there will probably still be some shifts.

With that disclaimer out of the way, these are the movies we're most excited to see in 2021. Some will get dual releases on HBO Max and theaters, and we've chosen to leave off most Netflix titles since Netflix tends to keep their release plans under wraps until 4-6 weeks before the film arrives on the streamer. Obviously, there will be great movies this year that aren't on this list, and some films on this list will disappoint. But from where we stand at the beginning of the year, these are titles to put on your radar. And if a title doesn't have a release date next to it, that means it's intended for a 2021 release, but lacks a firm release date.

The Little Things (January 29th)

Image via Warner Bros.

Writer/Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, Michael Hyatt, Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer, Terry Kinney, Jason James Richter

Why We're Excited for This: Well, it's a serial killer thriller for starters, so this film already had my attention. Throw in a trio of Oscar winners and a supporting cast stacked with talented HBO alums from Oz and The Wire and that should explain my interest. Denzel and Rami play a couple of cops with very different approaches to police work, and I'm looking forward to that star pairing given the contrast between the two actors' styles, which may lead to a more interesting movie. Plus, Denzel hasn't done anything in this world in a long time. I also happen to enjoy Leto's manic energy when he plays dangerous characters (see Panic Room) and he's reportedly playing the serial killer here, so we'll see how he measures up to his American Psycho co-star Christian Bale in that department. Meanwhile, Hancock is a fairly solid if workmanlike director who impressed with The Founder and also wrote Clint Eastwood's A Perfect World, which has to count for something in the realm of crime movies. Its January release date has always made me nervous, but Denzel doesn't really make bad movies, so here's hoping The Little Things proves worthy of its big-name cast. You'll also be able to catch it on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. - Jeff Sneider

Minari (February 12th)

Image via A24

Director/Writer: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton

Why We're Excited for This: I’ve already seen this one, but I’m excited for others to finally get a look at this thoughtful and powerful immigrant story. The film follows a family of immigrants who move from California to Arkansas when the father (Steven Yeun) decides to be a farmer. However, the film is largely told from the perspective of his young son (Alan Kim), and that brilliant little touch makes Minari so potent because you see this story through different generations, cultures, and where they intersect and conflict. Rather than romanticizing America or damning it with cynicism, Minari walks a careful line that makes the movie honest, melancholy, and essential. – Matt Goldberg

Judas and the Black Messiah (February 12th)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Shaka King

Writers: Shaka King and Will Berson

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen

Why We're Excited for This: It’s not difficult to see why Warner Bros. feels so confident in this movie that they’re putting it into the 2020 Oscar race even though it skipped the fall festival circuit and likely won’t be seen by critics until early 2021. The first trailer was fantastic, and you’ve got two of our most exciting young actors in the lead roles. The story looks at how the FBI aimed to infiltrate the Black Panther Party by spying on its leader Fred Hampton, and we need new stories about the Black Panthers because too often their story has been filtered through a white lens. Here’s hoping that Judas and the Black Messiah will make for an unforgettable education. – Matt Goldberg

Nomadland (February 19th)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Director/Writer: Chloé Zhao

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, and Bob Wells

Why We're Excited for This: My favorite film of 2020, Nomadland, which is scheduled to open in February, is a film that reckons where America is right now and how we can still find beauty and humanity in a country that feels like it’s decaying. With her graceful touch, writer-director Chloé Zhao crafts a film that is unflinching in its look at how working-class Americans struggle to get by, but never veers into nihilism or grandiose statement. Instead, she lets the gorgeous scenery speak volumes along with the powerful performances that tap into our common bonds. In a time where we feel so divided, Nomadland feels like a bridge that honestly examines America without damning it or venerating it. – Matt Goldberg

Nobody (February 26th)

Image via Universal

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Writers: Derek Kolstad

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Gage Munroe, Aleksey Serebryakov

Why We're Excited for This: Bob Odenkirk playing a John Wick-esque badass while on hiatus from Better Call Saul? Sign me the hell up! This high-octane action-thriller was actually written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, only this time, imagine Wick with a wife and two kids and you'll get the picture. Odenkirk plays an auditor, but not for the IRS -- no, that's what this movie calls some of the most lethal killers on the planet. He gave up his deadly career to focus on building a family, but when he fails to defend his home after it is broken into by thieves, the rage he's been hiding for all these years suddenly resurfaces and he begins to fight back, relying on his old training to make John Wick look like a Pixar movie. The red-band trailer for this film was legitimately awesome, and seeing Odenkirk stick a gun in a guy's face and demand the return of a "god damn kitty cat bracelet" suggests that Nobody knows exactly what it is -- an incredibly fun B-movie. Ilya Naishuller is the inventive director behind Hardcore Henry, and not only does it look like he delivers some wild action sequences here, but seeing Odenkirk play against type will no doubt be worth the price of admission. See it in theaters in late February, or just wait what will likely be 17 days and watch it in the relative safety of your own home. - Jeff Sneider

Cherry (February 26th)

Image via Apple

Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

Writers: Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg

Cast: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini

Why We're Excited for This: Tom Holland is great as Spider-Man, but does he have a future as a movie star outside of the MCU? The jury is still out on that front. He held his own among more seasoned co-stars in the period films In the Heart of the Sea, The Lost City of Z and The Current War, but his Netflix movie The Devil All the Timefailed to catch on, and Chaos Walking just got delayed for roughly the 200th time, so it seems that Cherry will be the true test of his star power, and it's a hell of a role for the young actor. That the Russo brothers chose to follow the biggest movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame, with this much more modest character piece speaks volumes. Based on a true story, Cherry stars Holland as a drug-addicted Army medic with PTSD who starts robbing banks to pay for his habit, while Ciaro Bravo (Wayne) plays his love interest. The film also boasts an intriguing supporting cast of rising stars including Jack Reynor, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck and Michael Gandolfini. Apple will release this one on its streaming service in mid-March, and I can't wait to see the Russos' unique approach to this material, and whether or not Holland rises to the occasion. - Jeff Sneider

The Father (February 26th)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Florian Zeller

Writer: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

Cast: Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Williams, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell

Why We’re Excited for This: Director Florian Zeller’s drama The Father is set to be an acting showcase for its star, Anthony Hopkins. The venerated actor plays Anthony, the titular patriarch whose grip on reality loosens with every passing day. This is due is large part to his age and fading mental faculties, which only heightens his ornery tendencies. As Anthony struggles with his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), he must also contend with what feels like a separate reality where a different version of his daughter (Olivia Williams) tries to guide him through his current situation. The trailer for The Father teases one of the most Hopkins’ most mature performances to date, a culmination of the actor’s work rolled into a complex role that tackles aging from a new perspective. The Father, which arrives just in time for 2021 Oscars consideration, will be a movie for audiences that prioritize performances, grounded drama, and well-crafted stories when it comes to what they watch. In all of these areas, you can’t do much better than a movie starring Hopkins and Colman. — Allie Gemmill

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5th)

Image via Disney

Director: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada; Paul Briggs and John Ripa (co-directors)

Writers: Adele Lim, Qui Nguyen

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina

Why We're Excited for This: For one, it’s the first Walt Disney Animation Studios feature since Frozen 2back in the fall of 2019. Raya and the Last Dragon was originally supposed to open this past Thanksgiving, but with the coronavirus still raging (and Pixar’s Soul becoming the big Disney Christmas release, this time on Disney+), it was moved to spring 2021, when it will debut in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously. The tale of the titular warrior (Tran) who teams up with a shape-shifting water dragon (Awkwafina) to reclaim their mystical kingdom, test footage was previewed at last year’s D23 Expo and was absolutely jaw-dropping. (A recently released trailer gives you some additional flavor.) Full of mythological creatures, elaborately choreographed fight sequences, and some of the most beautiful animation ever witnessed in a Disney animated movie (most of it completed at the animators’ homes). While the production of Raya had a substantial amount of turbulence, with the entire directorial team getting turned completely upside down (with Dean Wellins, a longtime Disney Animation unsung genius, was removed altogether) and the story getting substantially overhauled, this could be one of those stories where all of that turmoil was in service of a new classic. – Drew Taylor

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12th)

Director: Alan Taylor

Writer: Lawrence Connor

Cast: Michael Gandolfini, John Magaro, Billy Magnussen, Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Cory Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr.

Why We’re Excited for This: As a recent but fervent fan of David Chase’s acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos, I can’t say that it was a show which demands a prequel — or a prequel movie, at that. But then I remind myself that the forthcoming prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, boasts an incredible cast led by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, a.k.a. Tony Soprano, and my interest increases. The young Gandolfini is set to play a young version of the role made famous by his father in a movie that will take a look at Tony’s formative years. Younger versions of Tony’s best buddies in crime will be present and accounted as well as members of the Soprano crime family in their prime. The Many Saints of Newark will primarily be for the fans of the show looking to get another taste of The Sopranos more than a decade after the show wrapped. It will be a chance to spend a little more time with some of our favorite New Jersey criminals and, even better, a chance to see all the lore of the Sopranos come to life. What’s not to love? — Allie Gemmill

Morbius (March 19th)

Image via Sony

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Writer: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton

Why We’re Excited for This: Sony Pictures' Marvel universe (technically known as “SPUMC") is a funny little thing. For a long time, it was primarily a collection of just Spider-Man movies, existing outside the MCU and with little variety to offer viewers. That changed when the studio broke new ground with 2018’s Venom, a sympathetic look at a Marvel antihero. 2021 will see Sony Pictures return to the well of Marvel antiheroes with Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist living with a rare blood condition that has left him weakened. Morbius is a SPUMC adaptation of the Marvel comics character Morbius the Living Vampire — a name that evokes a moody vibe that is greatly capitalized on in the trailer released back in January 2020. What is most fascinating about Morbius is how it ties into the SPUMC, by telling us yet another origin story about yet another longtime Spider-Man foe, and how it feels like a very different kind of movie altogether. Morbius is certainly not the kind of character you’d expect to be introduced so early into a relatively nascent comic book universe (to draw an MCU comparison, Marvel Studios opted to introduce major players Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America by this point). Given the interesting oddness surrounding the character and the Morbius movie, who among us would dare ignore it? On that point, Leto is a reliable box office draw and here, in comic book movie mode, watching him turn into a “living vampire" might be a fun way to pass a few hours (safely) at the local multiplex. — Allie Gemmill

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (March 19th)

Image via Screen Media

Director: Tom Gormican

Writers: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris

Why We're Excited for This: An irresistible, genre-skewing take on the meta-premise of Being John Malkovich; an eclectic, phenomenal ensemble cast; a promise of a raucous, original, bold screenwriting voice in the world of cinema; a natural fulfillment of the mystique that is Nicolas Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Cage as himself, and Pedro Pascal as a superfan who pays Cage a sum of money to come to his private birthday party. And then things go… screwy. Perhaps this will be the film that finally bursts the bubble on our recent “Self-Aware Cage Renaissance,” but if the man can commit fully to the wildness of the project, like he did in the masterful Mandy, this film will play like gonzo catnip to fans of off-the-beaten-path cinema. - Gregory Lawrence

No Time to Die (April 2nd)

© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes

Why We’re Excited for This: We were mere weeks away from the release of No Time to Die in 2020 when the COVID pandemic rocked the world, forcing this Bond film to be one of the first big blockbusters to shift its release date (but certainly not the last). When the movie hits theaters this April it will have been a full year since its original release date, but we’re still extremely excited for this one for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, so that could make for some ambitious storytelling. For another, Cary Joji Fukunaga – an exciting, ambitious young filmmaker – is in the director’s chair, hopefully bringing a fresh sensibility to this long-running franchise. The crew is also impeccable, from Hans Zimmer on music duties to La La Land DP Linus Sandgren as the cinematographer, but the cherry on top is a screenwriting credit from the incomparable Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Simply put, No Time to Die has the ingredients to make for one of the most exciting and surprising Bond films ever made. Here’s hoping it will have been worth the wait. – Adam Chitwood

Mortal Kombat (April 16th)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Writers: Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, Oren Uziel

Cast: Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han. Hiroyuki Sanada

Why We're Excited for This: I’m on record as loving the first live-action Mortal Kombat film more than any reasonable human should. So this upcoming live-action feature film revisitation to the franchise’s robust, oft-nonsensical mythology has a pretty high bar to clear. So why am I excited for it, despite having seen no footage from it? Partially, it’s because we have nowhere to go but up after the debacle that is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. And partially, it’s because of all the fresh blood involved in the new adaptation. Simon McQuoid is a first-time feature film director; the cast are all relatively fresh-faced and ready to inhabit these iconic characters with new verve; the rating will be R, which is indeed fresh territory for the Mortal Kombat film universe despite being based on an iconically ultraviolent video game! Whether the film is a flawless victory or needs to test its might a little harder, I await a new return with new talent with bated breath. - Gregory Lawrence

Reminiscence (April 16th)

Director/Writer: Lisa Joy

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, and Cliff Curtis

Why We’re Excited for This: Original stories are few and far between when it comes to major studio releases, so that in and of itself makes Reminiscence noteworthy. But it’s the promise of the filmmaker, cast, and premise that land this one on our list. Lisa Joy – co-showrunner of HBO’s Westworld – makes her feature debut as writer and director on this film, which takes place in the near future and stars Hugh Jackman as an expert in the dangerous occupation of allowing clients to relive any memory they desire. His life and future are thrown into jeopardy when he begins a passionate love affair with a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who’s been implicated in a series of violent crimes. Film noir + sci-fi romance from a talented female filmmaker’s point of view? Color us intrigued. – Adam Chitwood

Last Night in Soho (April 23rd)

Image via Focus Features

Director: Edgar Wright

Writers: Edgar Wright and Kristy Wilson-Cairns

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp

Why We’re Excited for This: We could just say Edgar Wright has never made a bad movie and leave it at that, but beyond this being the next film from this wildly talented filmmaker, Last Night in Soho sounds like the exact kind of movie we’ll be excited to see in a movie theater once again. Described as a psychological thriller, the film follows a young girl who is somehow transported to 1960s London where all is not what it seems. Wright is a meticulous director with a deep affinity for genre films, so the prospect of seeing him tackle a straight-up horror movie (beyond the delightful but brief Don’t! trailer, that is) is extremely exciting. Throw in a swell ensemble and delectable setting, and we’re chomping at the bit for this one. – Adam Chitwood

A Quiet Place: Part II (April 23rd)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director/Writer: John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, John Krasinski

Why We're Excited for This: Watching the first Quiet Place in a packed movie theater was a particularly special experience. We all, appropriately silently, chose to honor the film’s conceit of “horror through quiet” by being as quiet as possible; this, of course, made the inevitable bursts of audience sound pop even harder and provide even more of a group catharsis. As such, I’m particularly pleased to know that A Quiet Place Part II was delayed until April 23, 2021, a date that’s looking more and more likely to be a benchmark for “a safe, vaccinated return to the cinema”. Beyond the “movie theaters are great!” of it all, I’m intrigued by the expansion of this universe; I thought the first film told such a brilliantly contained, character-driven story, but also immediately wanted to know more about the margins and surroundings of this new world. It almost feels like a risk to stay focused on the Emily Blunt family characters from the first one, but if there’s one director who’s spun magic out of lowered audience expectations before, it’s John “Wait, Is Jim From The Office The Next Spielberg?” Krasinski. - Gregory Lawrence

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (April 30th)

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Director: Michael Showalter

Writers: Abe Sylvia

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D’Onofrio

Why We're Excited for This: If you know anything about the saga of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, you’ll know that there’s a lot of drama in this saga. The film already has terrific actors in the leads with Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in the roles of Jim and Tammy Faye, but the real question rests with director Michael Showalter. His previous movies have been more lighthearted with some serious dramatic beats, but the Bakker story goes to some really dark places, and I’m curious to see how he approaches this real-life tale of greed, deception, and violence cloaked in Christian Evangelism. – Matt Goldberg

Black Widow (May 7th)

Image via Marvel Studios

Director: Cate Shortland

Writers: Eric Pearson, Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz

Why We’re Excited for This: Boy, that whole year without a Marvel movie was weird huh? At long last, Scarlett Johansson’s solo movie Black Widow will kick off a big year for the MCU – and hopefully a robust summer movie season – when it hits theaters this May. The film takes place primarily between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, filing in some gaps of Black Widow’s backstory that may make the character’s farewell that much more tragic. The cast of this one is A++ (Florence Pugh!), and we’ve been waiting patiently to see what MCU surprises are in store. – Adam Chitwood

Godzilla vs. Kong (May 21st)

Director: Adam Wingard

Writers: Eric Pearson, Max Borenstein

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry

Why We're Excited for This: Explaining why we’re excited about a movie titled Godzilla vs. Kong feels a bit like explaining the color of the sky. Uh, just look at it. It is Godzilla. And he is going to fight King Kong. A massive prehistoric ape is going to punch a gigantic atom bomb-breathing lizard beast in the face while a stellar cast—Rebecca Hall! Brian Tyree Henry! Jessica Henwick!—runs around their feet, screaming. I didn’t mention Alexander Skarsgard, who is also in this film, because he is arguably taller than both Godzilla and Kong. Bottom line! This movie is going to be a dang spectacle, and while the Warner Bros. Monster-verse has been a bit hit or miss, story-wise, I’m incredibly confident with Adam Wingard in the director’s chair. Have you seen The Guest? Hell yeah. --Vinnie Mancuso

Free Guy (May 21st)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Shawn Levy

Writers: Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi

Why We’re Excited for This: Video game movies are incredibly difficult to pull off well, but Free Guy looks to have an exciting angle: Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC (non-playable character) in an open world game who suddenly is awakened to his existence. A crisis of personality of sorts occurs as he teams up with a player (Jodie Comer) to rally others and save the day. Director Shawn Levy’s visual approach to this whole conceit looks pretty perfect in the trailers we’ve seen thus far, and Reynolds plays “dumb nice guy” beautifully. This one looks like a lot of fun. – Adam Chitwood

