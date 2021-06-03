Over this past weekend, an incredible event occurred at the domestic box office. A Quiet Place Part II opened to $48 million at the box office over its 3-day holiday weekend. By far the biggest domestic bow since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it was a definitive sign that the theatrical exhibition sphere was safe in North America, and is coming back as vaccination rates rise dramatically. Despite increased competition from streaming and all the uncertainty stemming from this health crisis, people still wanted to experience storytelling on the big screen.

With A Quiet Place Part II heralding the return of significant domestic box office performers, now the question turns to what comes next? With even bigger movies coming to theaters in just a few weeks, it stands to reason that we’ll soon see even larger box office sums, even ones that crack $100 million in their opening weekends. Before the pandemic, 60 movies hit that domestic threshold. After the impressive debut of A Quiet Place Part II, it’s only a matter of time until a movie opens at over $100 million at the box office again.

But what movie will have the honor of going down in the history books as the first post-pandemic feature to crack that $100 million mark? The next two months deliver five releases that seem like they can potentially signal the definitive return of big summer box office.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Right on the heels of the horror movie hit A Quiet Place Part II comes another scary sequel, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th. That mouthful of a title indicates the arrival of the newest entry in a juggernaut series that, for eight years now, has managed to accumulate just over $1.9 billion worldwide. In theory, all that success should tee up this newest installment as a likely candidate to be the first post-pandemic movie to crack $100 million on opening weekend.

Unfortunately, the box office trajectory of prior Conjuring movies indicates this is probably a long shot The highest-grossing opening weekend in this cinematic universe belongs to The Nun with $53.7 million. Meanwhile, The Conjuring 2 opened to $34 million back in June 2016. It would take a miraculous feat for The Devil Made Me Do It to nearly triple The Conjuring 2’s opening and hit $100 million in just three days, though perhaps renewed interest in going to the theater will boost its numbers.

It’s interesting to consider the idea of The Devil The Made Me Do It making this much on opening weekend because it’s not an inconceivable prospect. The first It movie proved R-rated horror movies could hit the kind of opening weekends usually reserved for PG-13 action blockbusters, so it's not impossible. Just a little more improbable.

In the Heights

In the wake of being cooped up in their homes for over a year, people aren’t going to want to return to theaters to watch grim and gritty fare. Something like In the Heights (opening June 11th) seems like it could be just the ticket for post-pandemic moviegoers, with its bright colors, upbeat atmosphere, and the sight of people singing and dancing their hearts out. Toss in the fact that it’s based on a beloved musical and hails from the mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the pop-culture juggernaut Hamilton, and In the Heights is certainly being teed up as a moviegoing event.

But will it be a big enough box office smash to hit $100 million on opening weekend? The history of movie musicals at the domestic box office suggests that may be tough. Only one live-action musical, the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake, has managed to crack $100 million in its first three days of release. Without the Disney marketing machine behind it or being a remake of a beloved cartoon, In the Heights will have a steeper hill to climb. Luckily, the film doesn’t need to hit that kind of mark to be declared a hit. Plus, if word-of-mouth among audiences is half as positive as the buzz from critics, then In the Heights will be putting on a show all summer long.

F9

Grab the Coronas, rev up your engines, and prepare to go to outer space — the Fast & Furious saga is back with F9. Delayed for 13 months, Universal has smartly positioned this film as the ultimate comeback vehicle for major spectacle on the big screen with a June 25th domestic release date. That is coupled with elements in its marketing campaign that are would prove mighty enticing to moviegoers even without a pandemic, like the addition of John Cena as the new main villain and the return of fan-favorite character Han.

Most importantly for its box office chances, F9 is the one major blockbuster of the summer being offered exclusively in theaters. Universal isn’t offering this one on Peacock or any other streamer alongside a theatrical debut. If you want to see F9 (at least for its first month of release), you have to watch it on the big screen. These factors point to F9 being the most likely candidate to hitting that $100 million barrier — the first since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

Even the box office trajectory of past Fast & Furious movies bodes well for F9's chances. Sure, the only installment in this franchise to crack $100 million on opening weekend was Furious 7 in April 2015, which felt like a once-in-a-generation movie event. But the last main entry in this series, The Fate of the Furious, wasn’t far from that threshold when it opened to $98.8 million. Surely all the hype about being the first post-pandemic blockbuster can give F9 the extra $1.2 million it needs to crack that sacred $100 million mark on opening weekend.

Black Widow

You know theatrical movies must be coming back if Marvel Studios is comfortable releasing new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on the big screen again. The first of the studio’s four 2021 titles is Black Widow, which finally gives the titular superhero a solo feature when it releases on July 9th. A decade of anticipation for Black Widow to get her own movie alone poises this one for box office glory. The fact that it’s also the first Marvel Cinematic Universe title to hit theaters in two years adds an extra layer of anticipation to the proceedings.

Given that eight of the last ten Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that opened on a Friday managed to debut to over $100 million, it should feel like a foregone conclusion that Black Widow will also open well over that marker. However, unlike all past titles in this franchise, Black Widow is simultaneously dropping on Disney+ via Premier Access. The last two movies Disney has released in this format — Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella — both had drastically lower theatrical openings than comparable past titles.

The same fate could befall Black Widow, though this darker PG-13 spy adventure feels like it’s aimed for older audiences than the target demos of those other kid-oriented Disney titles, and the upcharge of $29.99 to stream it on Disney+ could entice folks back to theaters. If any movie could debut to over $100 million while simultaneously playing on PVOD, it’d be a Marvel superhero film. And if F9 somehow underperforms, Black Widow can likely pick up the slack and make history by, like so many past Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, scoring a massive opening weekend.

Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney Pictures’ other big summer blockbuster this year is Jungle Cruise, which was once upon a time set for an October 2019 release. It’s now scheduled for July 30th, clearly channeling the July home of the first two Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Disney would very much like this new adaptation of a Disneyland theme park ride to follow the success of Jack Sparrow and avoid the box office shortcomings that plagued other similar adaptations like The Country Bears.

On the surface, Jungle Cruise does seem like it has all the ingredients to not just be a box office hit but also a potential candidate to open to over $100 million. For one thing, it’s got Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt playing the kind of broadly appealing roles audiences like to see these performers inhabiting. For another, there aren’t a lot of retro adventure-themed movies opening this summer, which could help Jungle Cruise stand out. Plus, two of those Pirates movies have managed to open to over $100 million, so perhaps Jungle Cruise can follow suit.

However, there is an equal number of factors playing against Jungle Cruise’s chances of debuting to over $100 million. For one thing, the Pirates movies that opened over this same timeframe were sequels, not franchise starters like Jungle Cruise. For another, despite his popularity Dwayne Johnson has only appeared in one movie, Furious 7, that opened to over $100 million. It’s doubtful Jungle Cruise will be only the second Johnson vehicle to make that achievement.

And on top of all that, Jungle Cruise is yet another Summer 2021 tentpole receiving a simultaneous PVOD release, which will doubtlessly eat into its theatrical grosses. Just like Black Widow, it's being released on Disney+ Premier Access the same day it hits theaters.

It’s likely lots of moviegoers will choose to take a ride on Jungle Cruise, but it’s unclear how many of them will do so from the comfort of their own homes.

