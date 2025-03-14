Cinema took a big hit with COVID, but the early 2020s still managed to serve up more than a few gems. 2021 was a particularly interesting year for the movies, delivering a diverse array of memorable films that ranged from the introspective to the spectacular. The year's highlights run the gamut from a surreal medieval odyssey to a heart-wrenching Western and a multiversal superhero event.

With this in mind, this list looks at the strongest films from 2021. Whether it's an unorthodox revenge thriller, a reinterpretation of an old legend, or an epic sci-fi extravaganza, all these projects combine impeccable artistry and compelling storytelling.

10 'Pig' (2021)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Image via Neon

"We don't get a lot of things to really care about." Nicolas Cage turns in one of his most intriguing performances here as Rob, a reclusive truffle hunter living in the Oregon wilderness with his beloved pig. When his pig is stolen, Rob heads to the city to retrieve her, enlisting the reluctant help of Amir (Alex Wolff), a young supplier to high-end restaurants. But what seems like a straightforward quest for vengeance becomes a quiet, melancholic meditation on loss, grief, and the impermanence of success.

Cage's work in this one is restrained and heartbreaking, nailing the film's surprisingly complex emotional beats. It's proof that he can be brilliant when he wants to be (and isn't consumed by Cage Rage or tricked by shoddy scripts). In contrast to the hammer parts Cage has played in recent years, his character here was once a legendary chef but is now a broken person forced to confront the ghosts of his past. The film is also an unusual celebration of food, linking meals with memory.