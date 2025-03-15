The year 2021 was wildly impactful and a standout year for modern cinema, seeing a wide array of dynamic and highly acclaimed releases that have already cemented powerful legacies for themselves. These films range from massively successful multimillion-dollar blockbusters like Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home to striking independent films like The Green Knight and Pig. However, with more films being created and more ways to watch film than ever before, it is all but inevitable that, even years later, several exceptional films from the year have fallen through the cracks of obscurity.

Such films include critically acclaimed darlings that were soon forgotten after being overlooked by awards circuits, international films that were already facing an uphill battle to garner attention, or films that simply didn't have the marketing to reach a wider audience. These reasons and many more are just some of the ways that a wildly exceptional and well-made film can be overlooked, not just in favor of the latest blockbusters but even by comparison with other hidden gems.

10 'I'm Your Man'

Directed by Maria Schrader

Image via Majestic Filmverleih

A German romantic comedy that flips the very concepts behind its classic sci-fi premise on its head, I'm Your Man almost plays out as if it's an eccentric, alternate twist on a film like Her. The film follows Alma (Maren Eggert), a scientist who has been coerced into participating in a study in which she lives with a robotic companion for weeks, meant to tailor to her specific tastes and needs. However, as much as robotic partner Tom (Dan Stevens) attempts to be the perfect partner for her, Alma has no interest in such a romance and simply wants these weeks to go by as fast as possible.

I'm Your Man goes beyond simply telling a story of isolation and finding refuge within a robotic companion, but instead provides a comedic and scathing takedown of the implications of such an overwhelming technological breakthrough. The film's message and humor are especially striking considering the massive rise in artificial intelligence that has occurred since its release, with its message of technological overreliance being as poignant as it is painful.