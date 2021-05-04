This year’s Peabody Awards nominations reveal that Netflix, Amazon, and Apple TV+ racked up quite a few nods in comparison to the previous year, thanks to hits like Ted Lasso and Never Have I Ever. Although the services are still a bit away from taking on PBS and their whopping 12 nominations this year, Netflix picked up nine nominations, HBO received five, Amazon and Showtime nabbed three each, and Apple TV+ and CBS both secured two as well.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced a total of 60 nominees this year, representing “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020.” There will be a virtual celebration in June that will announce the winners in categories like entertainment, documentaries, news, children’s programs, and more.

In the entertainment category, the full list of nominees includes HBO’s Euphoria Special: Part 1: Rue “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Netflix’s Gentefied, HBO’s I May Destroy You, Shudder’s La Llorona, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, Amazon’s Small Axe, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Netflix’s Unorthodox.

Orthodox and Small Axe have both been doing well this awards season, and based on the spectacular critical attention, either could be a good contender for the Peabody Award. However, neither has reached the crazy popularity of Ted Lasso, the surprise hit that swayed audiences, critics, and voters in the past few months — it will be hard to beat its insane winning streak. The Peabody Awards also decided to pay some deserved attention to smaller programs including La Llorona, Gentefied, and The Good Lord Bird. This is also the first Peabody Award nomination for the horror streaming service Shudder, a great indicator that this smaller company has bigger aspirations.

