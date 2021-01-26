In a year without box office behemoths, could this be a glimpse at how the Oscars go?

Typically, the Spirit Awards are not a good barometer of how the Academy will nominate. The Spirit Awards typically go for smaller, “independent” movies while the Academy will try to include both smaller movies as well as box office hits with populist appeal. But 2020 didn’t really have box office hits past February, and that has allowed smaller movies to try and garner attention.

With that in mind, this year’s Spirit Awards may provide some key insight into how Academy voters may go when they announce their nominees in the months ahead. It’s not a big leap to see the Academy recognize films like Nomadland and Minari, but I’m curious if they’ll also go for something like Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which managed to rack up seven nominations including Best Feature.

The Spirit Awards are also branching out into television, and will work to recognize both scripted and unscripted series. Interestingly, they’ve decided to include Small Axe among television shows even though it’s clearly five separate movies connected by setting and theme. On the one hand, I’m glad for any recognition Small Axe gets, but I suspect that when it comes to the Emmys and the Oscars, neither will want to recognize it because they’ll argue it falls outside their purview.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 22nd.

FEATURE CATEGORIES

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

First Cow

Producers: Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf

Minari

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Producers: Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski

Nomadland

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

I Carry You With Me

Director/Producer: Heidi Ewing

Producers: Edher Campos, Mynette Louie, Gabriela Maire

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Director/Producer: Radha Blank

Producers: Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jordan Fudge, Rishi Rajani, Jennifer Semler, Lena Waithe

Miss Juneteenth

Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples

Producers: Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Neil Creque Williams

Nine Days

Director: Edson Oda

Producers: Jason Michael Berman, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Matthew Linder, Laura Tunstall, Datari Turner

Sound of Metal

Director: Darius Marder

Producers: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

The Killing of Two Lovers

Writer/Director/Producer: Robert Machoian

Producers: Scott Christopherson, Clayne Crawford

La Leyenda Negra

Writer/Director: Patricia Vidal Delgado

Producers: Alicia Herder, Marcel Perez

Lingua Franca

Writer/Director/Producer: Isabel Sandoval

Producers: Darlene Catly Malimas, Jhett Tolentino, Carlo Velayo

Residue

Writer/Director: Merawi Gerima

Saint Frances

Director/Producer: Alex Thompson

Writer: Kelly O’Sullivan

Producers: James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, Raphael Nash, Roger Welp

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt

First Cow

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky

Bad Education

Alice Wu

The Half of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kitty Green

The Assistant

Noah Hutton

Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples

Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara

Palm Springs

James Sweeney

Straight Up

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jay Keitel

She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner

Bull

Michael Latham

The Assistant

Hélène Louvart

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards

Nomadland

BEST EDITING

Andy Canny

The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima

Residue

Enat Sidi

I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Nicole Beharie

Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner

The Assistant

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Carey Mulligan

Promising Young Woman

BEST MALE LEAD

Riz Ahmed

Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav

The White Tiger

Rob Morgan

Bull

Steven Yeun

Minari

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Alexis Chikaeze

Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han

Minari

Valerie Mahaffey

French Exit

Talia Ryder

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yuh-jung Youn

Minari

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee

First Cow

Paul Raci

Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong

Nine Days

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

One Night in Miami...

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Collective

Director/Producer: Alexander Nanau

Producers: Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana

Crip Camp

Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

Producer: Sara Bolder

Dick Johnson is Dead

Director/Producer: Kirsten Johnson

Producers: Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

The Mole Agent

Director: Maite Alberdi

Producer: Marcela Santibáñez

Time

Director/Producer: Garrett Bradley

Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Bacurau

Brazil

Directors: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Disciple

India

Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

Night of the Kings

Ivory Coast

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

Hungary

Director: Lili Horvát

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Director: Jasmila Žbanić

PRODUCERS AWARD – The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

David Midell

Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi

Director of Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein

Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Cecilia Aldarondo

Director of Landfall

Elegance Bratton

Director of Pier Kids

Elizabeth Lo

Director of Stray

TV CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

Executive Producers: Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett, Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius

City So Real

Produced by: Zak Piper, Steve James

Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder

Immigration Nation

Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson

Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber

Love Fraud

Executive Producers: Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing, Amy Goodman Kass, Vinnie Malhotra, Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman

We’re Here

Creators/Executive Producers: Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram

Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Peter LoGreco

Co-Executive Producers: Erin Haglund, Sabrina Mar

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

I May Destroy You

Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

Little America

Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Alan Yang, Siân Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

Small Axe

Executive Producers: Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen

A Teacher

Creator/Executive Producer: Hanna Fidell

Executive Producers: Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst

Co-Executive Producer: Daniel Pipski

Unorthodox

Creator/Executive Producer: Anna Winger

Creator: Alexa Karolinski

Executive Producer: Henning Kamm

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning

The Great

Shira Haas

Unorthodox

Abby McEnany

Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón

We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance

Little America

Adam Ali

Little America

Nicco Annan

P-Valley

Amit Rahav

Unorthodox

Harold Torres

Zero, Zero, Zero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia,

Stephen Wight

