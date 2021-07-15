The 2021 TCA Awards nominees are here! The awards, hosted by the Television Critics Association (TCA), spotlight outstanding creators, series, and stars of the 2020-2021 TV season.

Netflix led the network race, with 15 series and programs nominated for the TCA Awards. However, in adding up both HBO (14) and HBO Max (10) nominations, Netflix gets a far-off second place. Disney+’s WandaVision also keeps getting a lot of love —with four nominations, including Outstanding New Program and Program of the Year. Elizabeth Olsen also received a nomination for her series role in Individual Achievement in Drama, the same category in which The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy and Lupin’s Omar Sy are competing.

Other shows that got four nominations each are HBO Max’s Hacks, and HBO’s I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown. However, the big favorite of the 2021 TCA Awards is Apple TV+’sTed Lasso, the only program to get five nominations. Two of the show’s cast members, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, will be competing for the award of Individual Achievement in Comedy, which is a more than deserving recognition of the show’s quality. Check out the complete list of 2021 TCA Awards nominations below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FXOmar Sy, Lupin – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO

MaxMaya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen v. Farrow – HBO

City So Real – NatGeo

Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

I'll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Deaf U – Netflix

The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix

The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+

Taste the Nation – Hulu

Top Chef: Portland – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Bluey – Disney Jr.Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Emily's Wonder Lab – NetflixOdd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

P-Valley – Starz

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

I May Destroy You – HBO

It's a Sin – HBO Max

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen's Gambit – Netflix

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

For All Mankind – Apple TV+

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu

Lovecraft Country – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Pose – FX

P-Valley – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Girls5Eva – Peacock

Hacks – HBO Max

Mythic Quest – Apple TV+

Pen15 – Hulu

Superstore – NBC

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Desus & Mero – Showtime

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton – Netflix

Hacks – HBO Max

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen's Gambit – Netflix

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney+

