The 2021 TCA Awards nominees are here! The awards, hosted by the Television Critics Association (TCA), spotlight outstanding creators, series, and stars of the 2020-2021 TV season.
Netflix led the network race, with 15 series and programs nominated for the TCA Awards. However, in adding up both HBO (14) and HBO Max (10) nominations, Netflix gets a far-off second place. Disney+’s WandaVision also keeps getting a lot of love —with four nominations, including Outstanding New Program and Program of the Year. Elizabeth Olsen also received a nomination for her series role in Individual Achievement in Drama, the same category in which The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy and Lupin’s Omar Sy are competing.
Other shows that got four nominations each are HBO Max’s Hacks, and HBO’s I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown. However, the big favorite of the 2021 TCA Awards is Apple TV+’sTed Lasso, the only program to get five nominations. Two of the show’s cast members, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, will be competing for the award of Individual Achievement in Comedy, which is a more than deserving recognition of the show’s quality. Check out the complete list of 2021 TCA Awards nominations below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – HBO
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision – Disney+
Mj Rodriguez, Pose – FXOmar Sy, Lupin – Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant – HBO
MaxMaya Erskine, Pen15 – Hulu
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva – Peacock
Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Allen v. Farrow – HBO
City So Real – NatGeo
Framing Britney Spears – FX/FX On Hulu
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
I'll Be Gone in the Dark – HBO
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy – Showtime
Deaf U – Netflix
The Great Pottery Throw Down – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Nailed It! Double Trouble – Netflix
The Real World Homecoming: New York – Paramount+
Taste the Nation – Hulu
Top Chef: Portland – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
Bluey – Disney Jr.Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids
Emily's Wonder Lab – NetflixOdd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
P-Valley – Starz
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
I May Destroy You – HBO
It's a Sin – HBO Max
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen's Gambit – Netflix
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Bridgerton – Netflix
The Crown – Netflix
For All Mankind – Apple TV+
The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu
Lovecraft Country – HBO
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Pose – FX
P-Valley – Starz
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Girls5Eva – Peacock
Hacks – HBO Max
Mythic Quest – Apple TV+
Pen15 – Hulu
Superstore – NBC
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Bridgerton – Netflix
Hacks – HBO Max
I May Destroy You – HBO
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The Queen's Gambit – Netflix
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney+
