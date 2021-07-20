The Toronto International Film Festival has also chosen 'Dear Evan Hansen' to open the event.

The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen will be the opener of the 2021 edition of the festival. Besides announcing an opener, 2021 TIFF also revealed new additions to a lineup that’s already packed with highly-anticipated films, such as Walt Becker’s Clifford the Big Red Dog and Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Inspired by the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows a teenager who suffers from social anxiety throughout his high school experience. The film will open the festival on September 9, at the Roy Thomson Hall.

The updated 2021 TIFF lineup also includes recent Cannes hits, such as Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car. As a side attraction to the main lineup, 2021 TIFF will also feature a special screening of Denis Villeneuve's Dune. After premiering at Venice Film Festival on September 3, Dune will also screen as part of 2021 TIFF before being released theatrically and on HBO Max on October 22.

The 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 9 to 18. Check out the updated 2021 lineup below.

Gala Presentations

Belfast , by Kenneth Branagh

, by Clifford the Big Red Dog , by Walt Becker

, by Dear Evan Hansen , by Stephen Chbosky

, by The Electrical Life of Louis Wain , by Will Sharpe

, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye , by Michael Showalter

, by Jagged , by Alison Klayman

, by Last Night in Soho , by Edgar Wright

, by The Mad Women’s Ball ( Le Bal des Folles ), by Mélanie Laurent

( ), by Night Raiders , by Danis Goulet

, by One Second , by Zhang Yimou

, by The Survivor, by Barry Levinson

Special Presentations

Ali & Ava , by Clio Barnard

, by All My Puny Sorrows , by Michael McGowan

, by Benediction , by Terence Davies

, by Bergman Island , by Mia Hansen-Løve

, by Charlotte , by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana

, by and Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over , by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner

, by and Drive My Car , by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

, by Encounter , by Michael Pearce

, by The Guilty , by Antoine Fuqua

, by I’m Your Man , by Maria Schrader

, by Inexorable , by Fabrice du Welz

, by Lakewood , by Phillip Noyce

, by The Middle Man , by Bent Hamer

, by Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) , by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat

, by and Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) , by Jacques Audiard

, by Petite Maman , by Céline Sciamma

, by The Starling , by Theodore Melfi

, by The Story of My Wife , by Ildikó Enyedi

, by Three Floors (Tre Piani) , by Nanni Moretti

, by Violet , by Justine Batema

, by The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske), by Joachim Trier

