The 78th Venice International Film Festival revealed its complete lineup, featuring some of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Besides the previously announced Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the world premiere of Halloween Kills, 2021’s edition of the Venice Film Festival will also feature Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.
Pedro Almodóvar is opening the 78th Venice International Film Festival with his new film, Parallel Mothers, competing for the Golden Lion, the festival’s main award. Last year’s edition of the Venice Festival awarded Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, which later would take home the Academy Awards for Best Movie. As those given in Cannes and Toronto, the awards on Venice usually serve as a thermometer to which movies will grab most attention to the Oscars. So all movie lovers will be following the results of 2021’s festival season closely.
The 78th Venice International Film Festival will be held from 1 to 11 September. The festival will also award Jamie Lee Curtis a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Check the full lineup below.
Opening Night
- Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar (in competition)
Competition/Venezia 78
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Ana Lily Amirpour
- Un Autre Monde, Stephanie Brize
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
- America Latina, Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo
- L’Evenement, Audrey Diwan
- Official Competition, Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn
- Il Buco, Michelangelo Frammartino
- Sundown, Michel Franco
- Illusions Perdues, Xavier Giannoli
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Spencer, Pablo Larrain
- Freaks Out, Gabrielle Mainetti
- Qui Rido Io, Mario Martone
- On the Job: The Missing 8, Erik Matti
- Leave No Traces, Jan P. Matuszynski
- Captain Volkonogov Escaped, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov
- The Card Counter, Paul Schrader
- The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino
- Reflection, Valentyn Vasyanovych
- La Caja, Lorenzo Vigas
Out of Competition (Fiction)
- Il Bambino Nascosto, Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival)
- Les Choses Humaines, Yvan Attal
- Ariaferma, Leonardo di Costanzo
- Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green
- La Scoula Cattolica, Stefano Mordini
- Old Henry, Potsy Ponciroli
- The Last Duel, Ridley Scott
- Dune, Denis Villeneuve
- Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright
- Scenes From a Marriage (Episodes 1-5), Hagai Levi
Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)
- Life of Crime 1984-2020, Jon Alpert
- Tranchees, Loup Bureau
- Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, Augusto Contento
- Republic of Silence, Diana el Jeiroudi
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine
- Deandre#Deandre Storia Di Un Impiegato, Roberta Lena
- Django and Django, Luca Rea
- Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, Giorgio Verdelli
Out of Competition (Special Screenings)
- Le 7 Giornate di Bergamo, Simona Ventura
- Il Cinema Al Tempo del Covid, Andrea Segre
Horizons/Orizzonti
- Les Promesses, Thomas Kruithof
- Atlantide, Yuri Ancarani
- Miracle, Bogdan George Apetri
- Pilgrims, Laurynas Bareisa
- Il Paradiso Del Pavone, Laura Bispuri
- The Falls, Chung Mong-Hong
- El Hoyo en la Cerca, Joaquin Del Paso
- Amira, Mohamed Diab
- A Plein Temps, Eric Gravel
- 107 Mothers, Peter Kerekes
- Vera Dreams of the Sea, Kaltrina Krasniqi
- White Building, Kavich Neang
- Anatomy of Time, Jakrawal Nilthamrong
- El Otro Tom, Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo
- El Gran Movimiento, Kiro Russo
- Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, Aditya Vikram Sengupta
- Rhino, Oleg Sentsov
- True Things, Harry Wootliff
- Inu-Oh, Yuasa Masaaki
Horizons/Orizzonti Extra
- Land of Dreams, Sherin Neshat and Shoja Azari
- Costa Brava, Mounia Akl
- Mama, I’m Home, Vladimir Bitokov
- Ma Nuit, Antoinette Boulat
- La Ragazza Ha Volato, Wilma Labate
- 7 Prisoners, Alexandre Moratto
- The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, Teemu Nikki
- La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C., Roland Sejko
