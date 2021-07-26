The 78th Venice International Film Festival revealed its complete lineup, featuring some of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Besides the previously announced Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and the world premiere of Halloween Kills, 2021’s edition of the Venice Film Festival will also feature Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Pedro Almodóvar is opening the 78th Venice International Film Festival with his new film, Parallel Mothers, competing for the Golden Lion, the festival’s main award. Last year’s edition of the Venice Festival awarded Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, which later would take home the Academy Awards for Best Movie. As those given in Cannes and Toronto, the awards on Venice usually serve as a thermometer to which movies will grab most attention to the Oscars. So all movie lovers will be following the results of 2021’s festival season closely.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival will be held from 1 to 11 September. The festival will also award Jamie Lee Curtis a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Check the full lineup below.

Opening Night

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar (in competition)

Competition/Venezia 78

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon , Ana Lily Amirpour

, Ana Lily Amirpour Un Autre Monde , Stephanie Brize

, Stephanie Brize The Power of the Dog , Jane Campion

, Jane Campion America Latina , Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo

, Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo L’Evenement , Audrey Diwan

, Audrey Diwan Official Competition , Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn

, Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn Il Buco , Michelangelo Frammartino

, Michelangelo Frammartino Sundown , Michel Franco

, Michel Franco Illusions Perdues , Xavier Giannoli

, Xavier Giannoli The Lost Daughter , Maggie Gyllenhaal

, Maggie Gyllenhaal Spencer , Pablo Larrain

, Pablo Larrain Freaks Out , Gabrielle Mainetti

, Gabrielle Mainetti Qui Rido Io , Mario Martone

, Mario Martone On the Job : The Missing 8, Erik Matti

: The Missing 8, Erik Matti Leave No Traces , Jan P. Matuszynski

, Jan P. Matuszynski Captain Volkonogov Escaped , Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov

, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov The Card Counter , Paul Schrader

, Paul Schrader The Hand of God , Paolo Sorrentino

, Paolo Sorrentino Reflection , Valentyn Vasyanovych

, Valentyn Vasyanovych La Caja, Lorenzo Vigas

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Il Bambino Nascosto , Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival)

, Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival) Les Choses Humaines , Yvan Attal

, Yvan Attal Ariaferma , Leonardo di Costanzo

, Leonardo di Costanzo Halloween Kills , David Gordon Green

, David Gordon Green La Scoula Cattolica , Stefano Mordini

, Stefano Mordini Old Henry , Potsy Ponciroli

, Potsy Ponciroli The Last Duel , Ridley Scott

, Ridley Scott Dune , Denis Villeneuve

, Denis Villeneuve Last Night in Soho , Edgar Wright

, Edgar Wright Scenes From a Marriage (Episodes 1-5), Hagai Levi

Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)

Life of Crime 1984-2020 , Jon Alpert

, Jon Alpert Tranchees , Loup Bureau

, Loup Bureau Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo , Augusto Contento

, Augusto Contento Republic of Silence , Diana el Jeiroudi

, Diana el Jeiroudi Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song , Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

, Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine Deandre#Deandre Storia Di Un Impiegato , Roberta Lena

, Roberta Lena Django and Django , Luca Rea

, Luca Rea Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, Giorgio Verdelli

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

Le 7 Giornate di Bergamo , Simona Ventura

, Simona Ventura Il Cinema Al Tempo del Covid, Andrea Segre

Horizons/Orizzonti

Les Promesses , Thomas Kruithof

, Thomas Kruithof Atlantide , Yuri Ancarani

, Yuri Ancarani Miracle , Bogdan George Apetri

, Bogdan George Apetri Pilgrims , Laurynas Bareisa

, Laurynas Bareisa Il Paradiso Del Pavone , Laura Bispuri

, Laura Bispuri The Falls , Chung Mong-Hong

, Chung Mong-Hong El Hoyo en la Cerca , Joaquin Del Paso

, Joaquin Del Paso Amira , Mohamed Diab

, Mohamed Diab A Plein Temps , Eric Gravel

, Eric Gravel 107 Mothers , Peter Kerekes

, Peter Kerekes Vera Dreams of the Sea , Kaltrina Krasniqi

, Kaltrina Krasniqi White Building , Kavich Neang

, Kavich Neang Anatomy of Time , Jakrawal Nilthamrong

, Jakrawal Nilthamrong El Otro Tom , Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo

, Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo El Gran Movimiento , Kiro Russo

, Kiro Russo Once Upon a Time in Calcutta , Aditya Vikram Sengupta

, Aditya Vikram Sengupta Rhino , Oleg Sentsov

, Oleg Sentsov True Things , Harry Wootliff

, Harry Wootliff Inu-Oh, Yuasa Masaaki

Horizons/Orizzonti Extra

Land of Dreams , Sherin Neshat and Shoja Azari

, Sherin Neshat and Shoja Azari Costa Brava , Mounia Akl

, Mounia Akl Mama, I’m Home , Vladimir Bitokov

, Vladimir Bitokov Ma Nuit , Antoinette Boulat

, Antoinette Boulat La Ragazza Ha Volato , Wilma Labate

, Wilma Labate 7 Prisoners , Alexandre Moratto

, Alexandre Moratto The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic , Teemu Nikki

, Teemu Nikki La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C., Roland Sejko

