See the 16 films that will be released day-and-day in theaters and on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. sent a shockwave through the industry recently when they announced that all of their 2021 movies would be released in theaters and on their streaming service HBO Max at the same time. Indeed, films big and small will be following an earth-shattering day-and-date release strategy throughout the entirety of 2021, giving audiences the option of staying home and watching something like Dune on their couch, or going to a movie theater to see it on the big screen.

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.

The decision has rankled many within the industry, including some of WB’s most prized filmmakers, but the studio appears to be forging ahead with the plan. So if you’re wondering just exactly what Warner Bros. movies will be on HBO Max in 2021, we’ve assembled a complete list of the films planned for this unique release strategy.

Something to keep in mind is that these films will only be on HBO Max for a limited time. The day they hit theaters they’ll be available to stream on HBO Max, but after 30 days they will leave the streaming service and will then follow a traditional rollout – meaning a Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release before likely returning to HBO Max well down the road.

Films and dates are subject to change, but as of right now here are the 2021 Warner Bros. movies that will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day.

The Little Things

Release Date: January 29, 2021

Genre: Crime Thriller

Director/Writer: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt

What’s It About?: In The Little Things, Denzel Washington plays a Deputy Sheriff who’s sent to Los Angeles on an evidence-gathering assignment, only to become embroiled in the search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing the city.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: Early 2021

Genre: True-Story Drama

Director: Shaka King

Writers: Shaka King and Will Berson

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen

What’s It About?: Judas and the Black Messiah chronicles the tragic true story of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, who was assassinated by the FBI at the age of 21.

Tom & Jerry

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: March 5, 2021

Genre: Animation/Live-Action Family Film

Director: Tim Story

Writer: Kevin Costello

Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, atsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howery, and Ken Jeong

What’s It About?: In Tom & Jerry, the classic cartoon characters come to life in a story that finds Jerry moving to New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the “wedding of the century.” The event planner then hires Tom to get rid of him.

The Many Saints of Newark

Release Date: March 12, 2021

Genre: Crime Drama

Director: Alan Taylor

Writers: David Chase and Lawrence Konner

Cast: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga

What’s It About?: The Many Saints of Newark takes place in the 1960s against the backdrop of the Newark riots, when the African-American and Italian communities were often at each other’s throats. The film is a prequel to HBO’s The Sopranos and features younger versions of characters from that film.

Reminiscence

Release Date: April 16, 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi Romantic Thriller

Director/Writer: Lisa Joy

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton

What’s It About?: Westworld co-showrunner Lisa Joy makes her feature film debut with Reminiscence, a sci-fi story about a scientist who discovers a way to relive your past, which he then uses to search for his lost love.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Genre: Monster Action Movie

Director: Adam Wingard

Writer: Terry Rossio

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

What’s It About?: This sequel, aptly named Godzilla vs. Kong, finds humanity’s fight for its future setting Godzilla and Kong on a collision course, as Monarch embarks on a mission to unearth clues to the Titans’ origins.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Genre: Horror

Director: Michael Chaves

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Cook, and Julian Hilliard.

What’s It About?: The third film in the main Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is a story about demonic possession wrapped up in a courtroom drama as a murder suspect claims possession as his defense.

In the Heights

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: June 18, 2021

Genre: Musical

Director: Jon M. Chu

Writer: Quiara Alegría Hudes

Cast: Anthon Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits

What’s It About?: Based on the smash-hit Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights tells the story of a bodega owner in Washington Heights who dreams of a better life.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Release Date: July 16, 2021

Genre: Family Sports Film

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Writers: Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler

Cast: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Don Cheadle

What’s It About?: The long-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy finds LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes.

The Suicide Squad

Release Date: August 6, 2021

Genre: Superhero Action/Adventure

Director/Writer: James Gunn

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, and Sean Gunn

What’s It About?: In The Suicide Squad, filmmaker James Gunn’s DC Comics adaptation finds the titular squad sent on a new, dangerous mission to South America.

Dune

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: October 1, 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi Epic

Director: Denis Villenueve

Writers: Denis Villenueve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem

What’s It About?: Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune tells the story of a brilliant and gifted young man born into a dynasty who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future.

King Richard

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Genre: True-Story Drama

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writer: Zach Baylin

Cast: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton

What’s It About?: The drama King Richard tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

The Matrix 4

Release Date: December 22, 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi Epic

Director: Lana Wachowski

Writers: Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff

What's It About?: The plot for The Matrix 4 is under lock and key, but the sequel features new and returning faces.

Mortal Kombat

Release Date: TBA 2021

Genre: Action/Martial Arts

Director: Simon McQuoid

Writers: Greg Russo and Dave Callaham

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Josh Lawson, Chin Han, Lewis Tan, and Mehcad Brooks

What’s It About?: This new adaptation of the popular video game franchise Mortal Kombat is intended to kick off a new franchise.

Malignant

Release Date: TBA 2021

Genre: Horror

Director: James Wan

Writer: Akela Cooper

Cast: Annabelle Wallis

What’s It About?: The mysterious original horror film Malignant, from the mind of Conjuring and Saw creator James Wan, is keeping its story under wraps.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Release Date: TBA 2021

Genre: Thriller

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Writers: Taylor Sheridan and Michael Koryta

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal,, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillan, and Jake Weber

What’s It About?: In the dramatic thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, a teenage murder witness is pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness while being protected by a survival expert.

Cry Macho

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: TBA 2021

Genre: Dramatic Thriller

Director: Clint Eastwood

Writer: N. Richard Nash

Cast: Clint Eastwood

What’s It About?: Based on the book the same name, Cry Macho follows a one-time rodeo star and horse breeder who sets out to retrieve a man’s young son from his alcoholic mother, and on the journey back forms a kinship with the young boy.

