2022 has been a massive year for both film and television. From theaters to streaming, there has been no shortage of a variety of content for viewers. With great entertainment comes great performances, which there have also been many of this year.

While seasoned veterans impressed as always, there were plenty of fresh faces who stole the spotlight. Whether in a first-time role or their big break after years in smaller roles, these actors left quite the impression. They stood out against their more famous co-stars, and now have audiences keen to see what they do next.

Jenna Ortega - ‘Wednesday’

2022 has been a very good year for Jenna Ortega. The former Disney Channel star had already made waves by appearing in Scream, X and The Fallout, but her performance in Netflix phenomenon Wednesday has catapulted her to a whole new level of stardom.

Tim Burton’s Addams Family reimagining reinvents the titular character in a young adult setting. Ortega captures the kookiness, darkness and deadpan nature of the young Addams, while also bringing fresh charm and depth to her. Not to mention the young actress also choreographed the year’s most iconic and viral dance scene.

Austin Butler - ‘Elvis’

Not just anyone can play The King of Rock and Roll, but Austin Butler proved he was more than capable with his tour de force performance in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis. Chronicling the rise and fall of Elvis Presley, Butler doesn’t simply play Elvis, but quite literally becomes him.

From the voice and the moves to the heart and soul, Butler’s award worthy turn isn’t just an imitation, but a portrait of immense humanity and vulnerability. The newcomer, mostly known for smaller roles in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, even manages to outshine co-star Tom Hanks, which is a very hard thing to do.

Milly Alcock - ‘House of the Dragon’

Before 2022, Milly Alcock was a little known Australian actress, appearing in homegrown shows such as Upright and A Place to Call Home. However, all that changed when she was cast in one of the biggest new shows of the year, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Alcock plays the young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first half of the series. This iteration of Rhaenyra sees the princess as curious, rebellious, naive, fiery and extremely likable, courtesy of Alcock’s portrayal and screen presence. HOTD proved to be a more than effective stepping stone for this rising star.

Amber Midthunder - ‘Prey’

2022’s sleeper hit Prey refreshed and reinvented the long-running Predator franchise with its 1700s period setting and Indigenous-American heroine Naru, portrayed by Amber Midthunder. Set on the Great Planes, the film sees the ruthless Predator arrive on Earth for the first time.

Midthunder offers up a hero for our times, with Naru desperate to prove her worth to her tribe as a fearless warrior. Thanks to her ability to utilize basic resources with skills and smarts, Naru becomes a worthy opponent for the Predator, kicking ass and going far beyond proving her worth.

Joseph Quinn - ‘Stranger Things’

Pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things brought out its fourth season this year on Netflix, which also happens to be its biggest outing yet. The continuing story introduced many new characters, but none captured the hearts of audiences quite like misfit Eddie Munson.

Eddie is a lovable outcast in the town of Hawkins, and friend to our young heroes. Played by English actor Joseph Quinn, the character quickly became a fan favorite due to the charm, grit, individuality, decency, humor and likability infused in Quinn’s portrayal. Thanks to him, everyone wants to be a member of the Hellfire Club now.

Stephanie Hsu - ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of the rare films of the year that united both critics and audiences through its glowingly positive reception. With a combination of mind-bending originality and pitch-perfect performances, it’s one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Newcomer Stephanie Hsu entertained and moved audiences with her dual performance as Joy Wang, a Chinese-American daughter yearning for her mother’s approval, and Jobu Tapaki, a multiverse traveling villain. Hsu’s charisma and confidence elevates her role to a level on par with veteran co-stars Michell Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Iman Vellani - ‘Ms. Marvel’

2022 was a big year for Marvel, with plenty of fresh content and new heroes introduced into its ever-expanding universe. One of those is Kamala Khan, the Muslim Pakistani-American teenage girl who leads Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Kamala is portrayed by Iman Vellani, in what is miraculously the young performer’s first ever on screen role. It’s hard to believe as Vellani carries the series with such charm and self-assurance, as if she’s been doing this for years. Set to appear in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, her star power is only going to grow.

Daryl McCormack - ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’

After starring in British soap opera Fair City and small roles in The Wheel of Time and Peaky Blinders, Daryl McCormack made waves with his subtle but powerful performance in Good Luck to You Leo Grande, opposite the legendary Emma Thompson.

In the film, McCormack plays a sex worker hired by Thompson's widow Nancy, and the two form an unexpected and touching bond. McCormack infuses his character with unique layers, tender and gentle yet complex and troubled. He has a calming screen presence, but one that also commands you to pay the utmost attention.

Ayo Adebiri - ‘The Bear’

Despite voice acting in Big Mouth and writing for the TV series What We Do In The Shadows, Ayo Adebiri was relatively unknown before appearing in one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the year, comedy-drama The Bear, alongside Shameless star Jeremy Allen White.

Set in a Chicago sandwich shop, Adebiri plays recently hired sou chef Sydney, and brings a unique perspective and balance to this chaotic workplace. Reveling in both dry humor and heart-pounding drama, her naturalistic performance is arresting against the frantic pace and tension heating up in the kitchen.

Tenoch Huerta - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a lovingly made tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, the sequel also gave us one of the MCU’s most intriguing and complex antagonists yet - Namor, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

Huerta perfectly captures the Talokan ruler’s grandeur, pride, arrogance and hate. His presence is intimidating yet almost seductive, and by portraying this foe as multidimensional and complicated, he crafts one of the most memorable Marvel threats to date. Don’t be surprised to see Huerta take on more villainous roles in the future.

