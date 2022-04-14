One of the world’s most respected film festivals, Cannes, announced today the slate of new films that will be featured throughout the two-week event. As per tradition, the festival unites established industry professionals and newcomers and provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their latest work and talk about their vision. In 2022, the event reaches its landmark 75th edition and has selected over 40 films to compete across its categories.

The festival will kick off with a movie by a director who has been acclaimed at the very festival and won the Oscar for his old Hollywood-celebrating film The Artist. This time, Michel Hazanavicius will present Z, a zombie comedy that is not in the official competition. Also integrating the official selection are these Hollywood giants: David Cronenberg (A History of Violence) comes back to the director’s chair for the first time since 2014 with Crimes of the Future, a sci-fi feature starring Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart; Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) also makes a comeback with Decision to Leave; and festival fan-favorites Claire Denis (High Life) and Kelly Reichardt (First Cow) return with their new films Stars at Noon and Showing Up.

Also following the festival’s tradition, some of the year’s most anticipated movies have an early screening outside the competition, and this time around the selection includes Tom Cruise-led blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, and George Miller’s fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing.

In the "Un Certain Regard" section of the festival, which focuses on works that have an original aim and aesthetic, seven first-time directors have been selected for the competition with their debut films, and another eight directors have had their films recognized in one of the festival’s most celebrated competitions — one that may elevate them to mainstream status as filmmakers.

Surprisingly, Cannes is yet to announce who will be this year’s jury president, a position that has been formerly fulfilled by A-listers like Spike Lee, Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers, Wong Kar Wai, Quentin Tarantino, Liv Ullman, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and many others.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival starts on Tuesday, May 17, and stretches for twelve days all the way through Saturday, May 28.

You can check out the full list of films that will be screened below, and take a look at past winners and further details of the event at the Cannes website.

CANNES 2022 OFFICIAL SELECTION

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray

Close, dir: Lukas Dhont

Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook

Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone

Tchaikovski’s Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov

Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh

Leila’s Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee

Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper

Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc

All The People I’ll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie

Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi

The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright

Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq

Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron

Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason

CANNES PREMIERE

Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas

OUT OF COMPETITION

Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann

Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller

Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen

Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen

The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen

