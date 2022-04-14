One of the world’s most respected film festivals, Cannes, announced today the slate of new films that will be featured throughout the two-week event. As per tradition, the festival unites established industry professionals and newcomers and provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their latest work and talk about their vision. In 2022, the event reaches its landmark 75th edition and has selected over 40 films to compete across its categories.
The festival will kick off with a movie by a director who has been acclaimed at the very festival and won the Oscar for his old Hollywood-celebrating film The Artist. This time, Michel Hazanavicius will present Z, a zombie comedy that is not in the official competition. Also integrating the official selection are these Hollywood giants: David Cronenberg (A History of Violence) comes back to the director’s chair for the first time since 2014 with Crimes of the Future, a sci-fi feature starring Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart; Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) also makes a comeback with Decision to Leave; and festival fan-favorites Claire Denis (High Life) and Kelly Reichardt (First Cow) return with their new films Stars at Noon and Showing Up.
Also following the festival’s tradition, some of the year’s most anticipated movies have an early screening outside the competition, and this time around the selection includes Tom Cruise-led blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, and George Miller’s fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing.
In the "Un Certain Regard" section of the festival, which focuses on works that have an original aim and aesthetic, seven first-time directors have been selected for the competition with their debut films, and another eight directors have had their films recognized in one of the festival’s most celebrated competitions — one that may elevate them to mainstream status as filmmakers.
Surprisingly, Cannes is yet to announce who will be this year’s jury president, a position that has been formerly fulfilled by A-listers like Spike Lee, Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers, Wong Kar Wai, Quentin Tarantino, Liv Ullman, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and many others.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival starts on Tuesday, May 17, and stretches for twelve days all the way through Saturday, May 28.
You can check out the full list of films that will be screened below, and take a look at past winners and further details of the event at the Cannes website.
CANNES 2022 OFFICIAL SELECTION
COMPETITION
Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi
Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg
Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis
Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin
Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray
Close, dir: Lukas Dhont
Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu
Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund
Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt
Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook
Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone
Tchaikovski’s Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh
Leila’s Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee
Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper
Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc
All The People I’ll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou
Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie
Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer
Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi
The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright
Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq
Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron
Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason
CANNES PREMIERE
Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb
Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio
Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras
Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas
OUT OF COMPETITION
Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski
Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann
Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller
Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen
Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen
The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen