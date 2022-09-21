The 2022 Emmy Awards have come and gone, but there’s still plenty to discuss. This year’s winners lead the way in a year full of fantastic shows on network television, cable, and streaming services around the world. There are plenty of great shows to watch, but these are the best of the best. If you’re wondering where you can stream every single Emmy winner of 2022, we’ve got you covered. Here are all 14 Emmy winners and where they’re currently streaming.

Image via HBO

HBO’s mega-hit series Succession follows the Roy family, owners of the media empire, Waystar Royco. As Logan Roy’s health declines, his four children, Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv - prepare for a future without their father, with each fighting for power within the company. The series was nominated for a total of eight Emmys, receiving three wins. You can stream every single episode of Succession on HBO Max.

Image via HBO

The White Lotus shows a week in the life of vacationers as they relax in a Hawaiian paradise. However, with each passing day, darker dynamics emerge as this six-episode series shows the complex truth of all the vacationers and resort staff. The White Lotus was nominated for a whopping 20 Emmys with 10 wins. You can watch the series now on HBO Max with a second series on the way.

Image via AppleTV+

Streaming on Apple TV+, Ted Lasso sees Jason Sudeikis star as the titular character, football coach Ted Lasso. This sports comedy-drama series takes us into the life of coach Lasso as he switches careers from an American college football coach to an English soccer (football) coach. The hit series has been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein winning for their performances.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ with the third and final season set to premiere on the service in 2023.

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary is one of the few shows that is currently streaming on multiple services! The series can be streamed on both HBO Max and Hulu. Abbott Elementary is an ABC series that focuses on the teachers in one of the worst schools in the country. The comedy series made waves during its first season, with seven Emmy nominations and three wins.

The first season of Abbott Elementary is streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. The second season debuts on ABC on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

The first season of Abbott Elementary is streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. The second season debuts on ABC on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET.

Image via Netflix

In the twisted world of Squid Game, players compete in a gauntlet of games and challenges in an attempt to win a large cash prize, but what they don’t know is that losing the game ends with their death. Netflix’s breakout sensation went on to be nominated for 14 Emmys, with six wins. You can stream Squid Game on Netflix.

Image via Hulu

Based on the ABC Audio podcast of the same name, The Dropout is a series about the rise and eventual downfall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the biotechnology company, Theranos. The series follows the true story of Holmes’ life and dives into the events that lead to her exposure as a fraud. Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie with her performance as Elizabeth Holmes. You can stream The Dropout only on Hulu.

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (2022)

Image via HBO

Jerrod Carmichael returns to HBO for his third comedy special, this time a live performance show taped in February 2022 at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. This special serves as both a comedy and a confessional for Jerrod, as the comedian makes time for humor while also taking the opportunity to show a vulnerable side of himself. The special can be seen on HBO Max.

Image via HBO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is, of course, hosted by none other than John Oliver. The news satire series sees Oliver discuss the week’s news in only a way Oliver can. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. You can stream Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO MaxRelated:'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Takes Aim at HBO Max Over Restructuring Decisions

Image via Prime Video

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a reality show where 13 women compete to be dancers for Lizzo. Scouting new talent isn’t an easy task so it only makes sense for Lizzo to do so herself, as she hosts the show. Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls is a terrific series and can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

Image via NBC

Saturday Night Live is currently on its 47th season and continues to make us laugh with its skits and talented hosts. SNL took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The comedy series is best known for its variety of skits and celebrity hosts. Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock, NBC, and Hulu.

Image via HBO Max

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is a stand-up comedy diva who needs to re-invent her act. Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) is a young comedy writer who is unable to find work. The two must work together to save their careers. Jean Smart took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. Hacks is available to stream on HBO Max.

Image via HBO

The HBO sensation Euphoria is an American adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name. We follow Rue (Zendaya), a high school student with serious drug addiction. The series tackles the harsh realities of substance abuse and the effects it has on Rue and the rest of her classmates. Euphoria was nominated for multiple Emmys, but none bigger than Zendaya’s historic Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. All episodes of Euphoria are now available to stream on HBO Max.

Image via Hulu

Michael Keaton (Birdman) stars in Dopesick, a mini-series focusing on the struggles of opioid addiction and how it affects individuals and their families. The series is based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America as we go on a journey and discover the truth of addiction. Dopesick is only available on Hulu where you can watch every single episode.

Image via Netflix

Ozark is a crime series that takes us into the world of financial advisor Marty Bryde (Jason Bateman) as he navigates money laundering schemes, Mexican drug cartels, and multiple run-ins with various criminals. Bryde’s shady dealings lead to him moving his family to the Missouri Ozarks where he must launder $500 million. The hit series is available to stream on Netflix.

