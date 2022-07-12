The race for best comedy series at this year’s Emmy Awards is in full swing, and it looks like it’s going to be some seriously tough competition. The nominations for this year’s Emmys were announced this morning by Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove, and among the nominations for Best Comedy Series are a number of familiar faces, as well as some new contenders that may prove to outrun their more established competitors.

Eight shows were nominated for Best Comedy Series at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards, including Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and What We Do in the Shadows. Of the nominees, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders are the only two shows to be nominated for their freshman seasons, with the rest of the competition having racked up a sizeable number of nominations and awards in the past. (Remember Ted Lasso’s comedy sweep last year?)

In terms of total nominations, Ted Lasso leads the comedy pack, with another twenty nominations to match its twenty from last year’s awards, including repeat acting nominations for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein, as well as new nominations for stars like Sarah Niles and Toheeb Jimoh. Hacks and Only Murders in the Building follow closely behind, with seventeen nominations each, with Barry trailing with fourteen.

Abbott Elementary, though, may prove to be this year’s standout. ABC’s hit workplace sitcom, created, written by, and starring Quinta Brunson, garnered seven nominations for its freshman season, making Brunson the first Black woman to receive three comedy nominations at the Emmy Awards. The show has received effusive praise since it premiered, and with it also leading the nominations at this year’s TCA Awards, we’re rooting for it to sweep the feet of older shows like Curb and Barry out from under them.

In terms of other comedy nominations, Kaley Cuoco and Donald Glover managed to squeeze nominations for Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for their work on The Flight Attendant and Atlanta, respectively, despite the shows being snubbed in the primary series category. Hacks practically swept the Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series categories, scoring nominations for Laurie Metcalf, Jane Adams, Kaitlin Olson, and Christopher McDonald, while Jerrod Carmichael is the standout of the Guest Actor category, nominated for his hosting gig on the last season of Saturday Night Live.

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will be broadcast on September 12 on NBC and Peacock. For the full list of nominations, check out the Television Academy’s website, or check out the video down below.