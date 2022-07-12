The Emmy nominations are out, and to no one’s surprise, last season’s most talked about series all made it into one of the main categories of the event: Outstanding Drama Series. However, some last-minute additions managed to make the list, and all eight contenders would be excellent choices to bring home the trophy. The nominees were announced earlier today by Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Nearing the end of its run, acclaimed prequel series Better Call Saul adds a new slate of nominations to its bulging history – the show has earned dozens of nominations so far, and now it earned a few more nods before Season 6 (the last one) wraps. The story centers around Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a down-on-his-luck lawyer that evolves to become fan-favorite Saul Goodman, who first appeared on hit series Breaking Bad.

Also wrapping its run, Ozark managed to earn a final nod to its farewell season, which, much like the previous ones, was highly praised. The series centers around a family that moves to Missouri and dives deep into the underground world of money laundering – and that spawned dire consequences in the show’s last run. Lead actors Jason Bateman and Laura Linney also scored another acting nomination each for this year.

After taking over the internet week after week with each new episode, HBO hit drama series Euphoria gets another slate of nominations. This time, however, the show managed to earn a nod in the Oustanding Drama Series category – a first for the series. The story follows Rue Bennet (Zendaya) and her group of friends trying to cope with addiction during adolescence.

Positive surprises that made the nominations list were two surprise hits: Netflix's Squid Game and Apple TV+’s Severance. The former has been remembered even though it seems like its premiere was a long way back – it was, but the Korean series still made the release window to qualify for a nomination. The Apple TV+ series, on the other hand, brought a mind-bending concept to life, which normally means that the show would “earn” an Emmy snub and be forgotten. So it’s great to know that it has a chance at recognition and getting discovered by more people. The same goes for Yellowjackets, which more than earned its Outstanding series nom.

Last but not least, two of 2022’s biggest hits couldn’t be ignored by voters. Succession keeps getting better as it puts filthy rich people going for each other’s throats, and Season 4 of Stranger Things made the most noise since the series debuted, becoming Netflix’s most watched English-language TV show. The new season even managed to extend far beyond Netflix, with Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill” prompting TikTok trends and this season’s villain Vecna inspiring all kinds of memes.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held on September 12. You can watch it on NBC or livestream it on Peacock.

You can check out the full list of Emmy nominees on the event's website, or in the video down below.