This year has already been one hell of a year for movies. Movies like The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Top Gun: Maverick absolutely killed it at the box office with Maverick even breaking past the billion-dollar mark. There have even been some big breakout movies like Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and Uncharted that have garnered some wide acclaim and found some good success at the box office. However, there were plenty of great movies that struggled to find that same recognition and success when they really should’ve.

Maybe they got overshadowed by a big blockbuster that’s really half as good or just flew too far under the radar for audiences to see, but they certainly don’t deserve to be forgotten. Some were breakout films from rising directors that simply can’t be missed, and others showcased some well-known names in a new light. Regardless, they didn’t get the attention they deserved, and it’s time that they do.

‘The Northman’

*Available on Peacock, All Rental Services

Robert Eggers has been one of the biggest breakout forces in horror with his divisive but prolific horror movies, The Witch and The Lighthouse. However, he delivered his best film to date with his Viking revenge tale The Northman.

The film takes viewers into a beautifully captured Nordic landscape for a bloody, brutal, and captivating journey of vengeance as an exiled prince hunts down his father’s killer. The Northman is an immersive experience through its stunning visuals that continue to show Eggers desires for historical accuracy and its emotional story led by a ravenous and raw performance from Alexander Skarsgard. Audiences might have felt that The Northman was going to be another auteur piece from Eggers, but it's really his most accessible movie yet and will be especially pleasing to those that love Gladiator.

‘Hustle’

*Available on Netflix

Netflix isn’t the best at marketing their content and often bury some of their best movies and tv shows. That’s exactly what happened with Hustle, a basketball sports dramedy starring Adam Sandler that’s truly one of his best films.

The film sees Sandler play Stanley Sugerman, a struggling basketball scout who attempts to revitalize his career when discovers an unknown international phenom named Bo (Juancho Hernangomez). Hustle is one of the best sports films in years as Sandler delivers one of his best performances to date within a classic underdog story given a modern vision that comes from director Jeremiah Zagar. It’s a pure celebration of basketball culture filled with support from notable names that any fan of the sport will recognize.

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’

*Available on All Rental Services

Are you a fan of Jane Austen novels? Were you heavily disappointed by Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion? Well, there’s a cure to your pain in the form of Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Although the story isn’t from Austen, herself, writer Suzanne Allain and director Emma Holly Jones make the film’s story of a young woman attempting to court a prideful suitor evoke all the wit and depth of Emma. It’s amazingly talented cast bring a delightful comedic wittiness of an Austen comedy and its story will wrap and tug at your heart at every turn. It’s unfortunate that Mr. Malcolm’s List got eclipsed by those damn Minions when it released, but as it heads to streaming, it’s a total must-watch.

'Fresh'

*Available on Hulu

When it debuted at this past Sundance Film Festival and eventually on Huluin March, Freshdid get some attention. But frankly, it wasn’t as much as it deserved.

Mimi Cave’s directorial debut follows a young woman making a horrifying discovery about her new boyfriend and is one of the creepiest and captivating horror stories of the year. Not only does Fresh feature one of the best and most perfectly timed title reveals of all time, but it also showcases two incredibly strong performances from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. Fresh takes viewers into a thrilling cat and mouse game that will make your stomach turn and leave you jaw-dropped.

'Watcher'

*Available on All Rental Services

IFC Midnightand director Chloe Okunodropped one of the most chilling and unnerving stalker stories in recent time with Watcher.

The film follows a young woman who becomes the target of a shadowy voyeur after she moves to Romania with her husband. Led by an excellent performance from Maika Monroe, Watcher is a total nerve-shredder with how Okuno lays out some great scares and an intense atmosphere. It’s perfectly character driven to add some great depth to its story and constantly keeps you guessing.

'Emergency'

*Available on Prime Video

Although it had a standout premiere at this past Sundance Film Festival and a notable appearance at SXSW, director Carey Williams’ Emergency got virtually no promotion when it went onto Prime Video and it’s a damn shame.

Emergency is the perfect mix of college party comedy and gripping political satire as it follows a trio of roommates that stumble upon a passed-out white girl in their apartment before heading out for a night of partying. The film offers some engaging comedy that comes from the tight chemistry of its strong young cast and KD Davila’s deep writing as well as some insightful perspectives of black men in America that lead to a tense finale.

'The Cursed'

*Available on All Rental Services

This year has been a thriving year for horror with the return of Scream and now Jordan Peele’s Nope, but Sean Ellis’ gothic folk horror film The Cursed shouldn’t be caught in horror’s shadow.

The Cursed brings viewers into a unique kind of werewolf film that introduces some intriguing mythology and delivers some great scares and body horror. Boyd Holbrook also gives a noteworthy performance adding in some good emotion and heroism. The Cursed is a fresh horror experience that adds new layers to a classic horror monster making it a must watch for fans of the genre.

'Kimi'

*Available on HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh’s latest film, Kimi, got lost in the shuffle when it got shoved onto HBO Max, but is still worth watching for its central performance from Zoe Kravitz and strong thrills.

Of all the pandemic-set thrillers, Soderbergh crafts one of the strongest with Kimi’s story of an agoraphobic software employee who becomes ensnared into a corporate conspiracy that threatens her livelihood. Kimi features all the great thrills and suspense-building Soderbergh is known for and is constantly elevated by Kravitz’s strong lead performance.

'The House'

*Available on Netflix

Netflix has been delivering big movies all throughout 2022 with films like The Adam Project and The Gray Man, but one of their best films, The House, barely got any recognition.

The House is an animated anthology that tells three stories centered around different tenants of an ominous house. The film’s animation style perfectly mixes well with its intriguing horror tones and tells some intriguing stories that leaving you thinking. Those that are looking for something different will certainly love what The House offers.

'X'

*Available on All Rental Services

When Ti West’s new horror film X debuted in theaters, it got a lot of buzz but quickly got swallowed up by bigger releases, which is a shame because its one of the best horror releases, maybe even movies, of the year.

Through X’s story of an adult film crew becoming the targets of a pair of mysterious elderly couple in 1970s Texas, West brings new life and energy into the slasher genre. X is not only a scary slasher that utilizes brutal kills and haunting thematic horrors to present a scary atmosphere, but it's also a thrilling homage to 70s horror. With X, West showed himself to be a rising visionary in horror and his follow-up prequel Pearl is now one of the most hotly anticipated releases in the genre.

