Today, the Hollywood Walk of Fame decided to break our hearts by revealing their list of 2022 honorees, which included a posthumous award for Carrie Fisher. Fisher passed away almost five years ago, and the Star Wars actress' absence has been deeply noted. Honoring the brilliant actor, screenwriter, and producer for her accomplishments is a great way to continue to honor her legacy. Her last acting role is in the upcoming fantasy film, Wonderwell, a coming-of-age fairy tale set in Italy. Fisher joins the 15 additional actors who received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star posthumously, including Bruce Lee, John Belushi, Chris Farley, and most recently, famed Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune.

The rest of the Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees are broken down into five categories: motion pictures, television, recording, live theatre / live performance, radio, and sports entertainment. The motion picture category is truly packed, ranging from rather junior stars to icons that really should have received a star sooner. Among the new additions include filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola and Adam McKay, as well as seasoned veteran actors like James Hong, Helen Hunt, Willem Dafoe, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, and Regina King. There are also quite a few relatively new stars to the acting scene that are honored, but it's clear that their impact has already been so great that they are deserving of a star. These actors include Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson.

RELATED: 'Belushi' Trailer: R.J. Cutler Showtime Doc Traces Life & Legacy of 'SNL', 'Animal House' Icon

Our television stars fit into the same categories as our film ones, and include executive Bryon Allen, super-producer Greg Berlanti, and a host of actors who have proven themselves after years of work: Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson. Additionally, Michael Strahan has been honored with a star in the sports entertainment category, although he's really been pushing more into the news and entertainment area in the last few years of his career. Fans of musical theatre will also be thrilled to hear that long-standing Broadway icon Patti LuPone will be finally honored with a star.

Finally, recording artists that also find themselves with a star include global phenomenons like the Black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, and DJ Khaled. Additional honorees include funk musician George E. Clinton, Jr., Mexican band Los Huracanes del Norte, Motown icon Martha Reeves, and rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom (aka Nipsey Hussle). Asghedom is also receiving a posthumous star, as he passed away two years ago.

There are truly some interesting and eclectic choices made here by the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as some shockers (WHY didn't Coppola receive his star before 2021?). But the real tearjerker here is the star for Fisher, who more than deserves it after her years of service to film and television, whether it was in front of the camera or behind. Check out the full list of honorees in their Instagram post below.

KEEP READING: This New 'Empire Strikes Back' Behind-the-Scenes Video Is the Most Delightful Thing in the Galaxy

Share Share Tweet Email

'Harold Halibut' Demo Shows Off the Most Unique-Looking Game of the Year | Review If you ever wanted a Douglas Adams-style take on 'BioShock,' this is the game for you.

Read Next