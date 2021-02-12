For those that like to keep a thorough calendar, we've listed the release dates of all the movies coming to theaters in 2022.

After a chaotic 2020 and 2021, movie release dates should be a bit more firm in 2022. However, with 2021 still up in the air as to when we'll be able to get back to movie theaters, some studios are comfortable shuttling their films all the way into the safe zone of 2022, which means that this calendar will frequently expand in the months ahead with migrating 2021 films as well as movies that were always meant to open next year.

To keep tabs on all of it, be sure to bookmark this page, which will be updated as release dates are announced or shift.

January

Image via Dimension Films

Friday, January 7th

Escape Room 2

Friday, January 14th

Scream

Sesame Street

The 355

Friday, January 21st

Morbius

February

Image via Sony

Friday, February 11th

Marry Me

Uncharted

Friday, February 18th

Rumble

Ambulance

March

Image via Warner Bros.

Friday, March 4th

The Batman

Friday, March 11th

Turning Red

Friday, March 25th

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

April

Image via Paramount Pictures, SEGA

Friday, April 8th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

May

Friday, May 6th

Thor: Love and Thunder

Friday, May 20th

Legally Blonde 3

Friday, May 27th

John Wick: Chapter 4

Dungeons & Dragons

June

Image via Universal

Friday, June 3rd

Elvis

Friday, June 10th

Jurassic World: Dominion

Friday, June 17th

Lightyear

July

Image via Marvel Studios

Friday, July 8th

Black Panther II

Friday, July 22nd

Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Film

Friday, July 29th

Indiana Jones 5

August

September

October

Image via Universal

Friday, October 7th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Friday, October 14th

Halloween Ends

November

Image via Warner Bros.

Friday, November 4th

Mission: Impossible 8

The Flash

Friday, November 11th

Captain Marvel 2

December

Image via Disney

Friday, December 16th

Avatar 2

Aquaman 2

Sunday, December 25th

Babylon

Share Share Tweet Email

Trailer Teaser for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Reveals Henry Cavill’s Superman Laser Eyes The new trailer for the HBO Max film arrives this weekend.