After a chaotic 2020 and 2021, movie release dates should be a bit more firm in 2022. However, with 2021 still up in the air as to when we'll be able to get back to movie theaters, some studios are comfortable shuttling their films all the way into the safe zone of 2022, which means that this calendar will frequently expand in the months ahead with migrating 2021 films as well as movies that were always meant to open next year.
To keep tabs on all of it, be sure to bookmark this page, which will be updated as release dates are announced or shift.
January
Friday, January 7th
Escape Room 2
Friday, January 14th
Friday, January 21st
February
Friday, February 11th
Marry Me
Friday, February 18th
Rumble
Ambulance
March
Friday, March 4th
Friday, March 11th
Turning Red
Friday, March 25th
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
April
Friday, April 8th
May
Friday, May 6th
Friday, May 20th
Legally Blonde 3
Friday, May 27th
June
Friday, June 3rd
Elvis
Friday, June 10th
Friday, June 17th
July
Friday, July 8th
Friday, July 22nd
Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Film
Friday, July 29th
August
September
October
Friday, October 7th
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2
Friday, October 14th
November
Friday, November 4th
Friday, November 11th
December
Friday, December 16th
Sunday, December 25th
The new trailer for the HBO Max film arrives this weekend.