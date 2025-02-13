Once a year in cinema is over and done with, it’s fair game to assess overall and look back on how strong it was for movies. So, sure, 2022 wasn’t all that long ago, in the overall scheme of things, and it’s going to be a long time before it was, objectively, a long time ago. And it was a good year; plenty of great movies that might well eventually be considered classics, once enough time has passed.

The following movies can be counted among the best or, put another way, might well be the most essential films released in 2022. There are blockbusters here, some smaller films, and even a couple of underrated releases that will likely (well, hopefully) have their reputations grow, in time.

10 'Pearl'

Directed by Ti West

Image Via A24

Pearl is a prequel to the also very good X, with the whole trilogy getting concluded with the somewhat less remarkable MaXXXine (2024). X was a movie about a bunch of people making an adult movie and getting killed by an old woman and her husband (it does kind of work in execution, though it sounds sillier on paper), while Pearl goes back in time to show the life of the titular Pearl when she was young.

It's kind of a villain origin story, if you want to call it that, but also better than such a description might make it sound. Pearl has a bold look aesthetically and perhaps works even better as a drama than a horror film, being occasionally creepy, as far as the latter genre is concerned, but being oddly harrowing and hard-hitting emotionally, as far as the former genre goes.