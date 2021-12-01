Although it sounds like a scam, one year is in fact coming to a close while another kicks off right from the beginning. The good news, as always, is that another calendar year also means an entire slate of new movies, 365 days of cinematic surprises, and 2022 is shaping up to be one eclectic year. We've got the ginormous comic book tentpoles. The return of slasher icons alongside original horrors to keep you up at night. Animated adventures, auteur-driven dramas, Tom Cruise seeing which of his dual 2022 action blockbusters will bring him closest to death. Avatar 2, finally!

All that is to say, 2022 is going to be a good time at the movies, and while the below list isn't everything, it's the 44 films we're most excited about.

RELATED: Upcoming Superhero Movie Release Dates: From 2021 to 2023 and Beyond

SCREAM (Jan 14)

Image via Paramount

Directors: ​​Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Writers: James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jack Quaid, and Jenna Ortega

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise is right around the corner, and Ghostface will be greeting us as we enter 2022. With the same name as the first installment, it will be interesting to see if the film will follow Scream 4, which perfectly executed itself as both a long-awaited follow-up but still maintaining itself as its own film. The franchise has yet to have an entry that drags the whole series down (Scream 3 is not that bad!) so here’s hoping that it’s only upwards from here. Starring familiar and new faces, the trailer sets up the premise as the new slew of victims are relatives of killers in the older films. Will Sidney Prescott prevail once again? Let’s hope so! --Emma Kiely

Belle (Jan 14)

Image via Toho

Writer/Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Kaho Nakamura, Ryo Narita, Shota Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Lilas Ikuta, Koji Yakusho

Oscar-nominee Mamoru Hosoda returns with another animated wonder about the internet, this time taking inspiration from Beauty and the Beast to give the tale as old as time an update for the Extremely Online generation. The film follows a provincial girl who discovers she can be a huge pop sensation inside the virtual world of U, which can help her improve herself, and also save others. With stunning visuals, and a soundtrack full of bangers, this is an animated film you cannot miss. --Rafael Motomayor

Morbius (Jan 28)

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Writers: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson

Sony has created its own cinematic universe of 90s trash comics with Venom and its illustrious sequel Venom: Let There Be Woody Harrelson, and I am beyond excited to see this franchise continue. Rather than trying to go toe-to-toe with Marvel’s MCU, they’ve made the bold decision to pump out pulpy schlock fueled by frenetic weirdness and designed to be consumed by 13-year-old children reading drug store comic books while their moms pick up a prescription. Morbius looks to continue this fine tradition by building a movie around a D-list Spider-Man villain and casting a profusely Jesus-faced Jared Leto to portray him. Michael Morbius is a doctor who is also a vampire, but none of that matters. Every trailer we’ve seen looks like a movie that was filmed in the late 90s and also absolute gibberish. But most importantly, Morbius promises to begin tying together the disparate threads of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe into a gleaming beacon of trash. In a landscape where the MCU has dominated for over 10 years and every blockbuster looks and feels increasingly the same, I welcome the next chapter of this refreshingly bizarre franchise. --Tom Reimann

The Black Phone (Feb 4)

Image via Blumhouse

Director: Scott Derrickson

Writers: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, James Ransone, Jeremy Davies

After making the MCU trippy with Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson is returning to horror with The Black Phone and his new movie looks creepy as hell, has been earning rave reviews from its early festival screenings, and reunites him with Sinister collaborators in Blumhouse and Ethan Hawke. Considering Sinister is one of the few movies to ever genuinely scare the holy hell out of me, that last bit has me particularly intrigued by this one, but there are a few other points of intrigue. Hawke makes a rare villainous turn, playing a child murderer called "The Grabber," and his chilling mask was designed by Tom Savini. Additionally, the film is based on Joe Hill's 2004 short story of the same name. That's just a whole lot of horror talent worth getting exciting about, and if the early buzz is to be believed, that excitement is well placed. - Haleigh Foutch

The Deer King (TBD)

Image via Production I.G

Directors: Masashi Ando, Masayuki Miyaji

Writer: Taku Kishimoto

Cast: Shinichi Tsutsumi, Ryoma Takeuchi, Anne Watanabe, Hisui Kimura

Directed by former Ghibli animators Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji, The Deer King is a fantasy animated epic for our time, about the importance of medicine in a time of superstition -- also featuring kick-ass fights. Much like Princess Mononoke, the film is about imperial conquest causing damage to the natural world, and the divine retribution that follows. The character animation is gorgeous, the worldbuilding vast without the need for exposition dumps, the characters are complex and sympathetic, and the ending is a tearjerker. --Rafael Motomayor

Moonfall (Feb 4)

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Roland Emmerich

Writers: Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Spenser Cohen

Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael Pena, Donald Sutherland

Roland Emmerich remains Hollywood’s go-to director of American cities getting absolutely pummeled by CGI destruction, and now he is back to just straight-up hurl the moon toward Earth. In other words: hell yeah. Moonfall, which comes with the objectively incredible tagline “the moon is not what we think,” sees our planet in turmoil after a mysterious force knocks the moon out of orbit and sends it straight toward humanity. Two former astronauts (Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) work to undo the imminent destruction, only to discover, as you may have heard, the moon is not what we think. Moonfall looks about as absurd as a film can possibly be and I cannot wait to watch it in IMAX 17 times. --Vinnie Mancuso

Jackass Forever (Feb 4)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Writers: Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy

Fans of Jackass have been watching Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the rest of the crew for over two decades. This group of daredevils/idiots is almost the closest thing we have to a great modern movie comedy troupe, with each person fitting a specific position for whatever insane idea this team can come up with. Back in 2000, the Jackass group felt invincible, like Looney Tunes come to life: no matter what ridiculous stunt they tried, once the scene came to an end, they would be right back to normal. But with Jackass Forever, these stars are heading towards 50, not the resilient morons that they once were. In a strange way, the trailer for Jackass Forever is almost touching, as a new generation who grew up on these stunts joins the old crew, a passing of the torch that has probably been up someone’s butt. Jackass Forever doesn’t just promise to be another collection of delightfully deranged bits, it also feels like the end of an era. --Ross Bonaime

Death on the Nile (Feb 11)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Writer: Michael Green

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright

We don’t get enough honest-to-goodness whodunnits, and the ones we do get tend to disappoint. (The Woman in the Window was fascinatingly terrible, and Knives Out, while a load of fun, was a deliberate subversion and thus deeply unsatisfying as a murder mystery.) Consequently, the prospect of a brand-new Agatha Christie adaptation starring Kenneth Branagh and the world’s most impossible facial hair configuration as iconic super-sleuth Hercule Poirot is enough to send my wallet flying out of my pants towards the nearest cineplex. Death on the Nile is a sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, and while that film was merely okay, Branagh’s portrayal of the famous detective was delightful. This follow-up tosses Poirot in the middle of another ensemble cast of murder suspects on a cruise down the Nile River. I simply cannot wait to watch Branagh’s profusely-mustached face piece together clues on an eerie boat in the 1930s. --Tom Reimann

Uncharted (Feb 18th)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Writer: Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas

I love treasure-hunting movies with every valve of my gross wet heart, so Uncharted is a film designed to take my money specifically. Based on the popular series of PlayStation games, the movie version stars Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, a charming rascal not unlike Indiana Jones who gallops around the world looking for ancient shit to steal. The film has been in production hell for quite some time, and I’ll admit I was dubious when the cast was first announced. (I still don’t think Mark Wahlberg is a good fit for Drake’s middle-aged ladykiller mentor Sully, because Mark Wahlberg isn’t right for any character except Mark Wahlberg.) But the trailer was a ding-dang blast, and if the film delivers on even half of that joyfully adventurous tone, it’ll be one of my favorites of the year. --Tom Reimann

Ambulance (Feb 18th)

Image via Universal

Director: Michael Bay

Writer: Chris Fedak

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González

Jake Gyllenhaal continues his “remakes of Danish one-location thrillers” tour with Ambulance, a bonkers-looking action-thriller that hopes to ground Michael Bay with some semblance of base-level cohesion for him to run wild with. Gyllenhaal teams with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as “the two most handsome bank robbers alive” who find themselves stuck on a traveling ambulance with paramedic Eiza González and the NYPD officer they shot after a robbery gone wrong. A grimy, mid-budget, contained thriller with an awesome cast chewing their way through some genre madness. Ambulance is a siren song to me, specifically. - Gregory Lawrence

The Batman (March 4)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Matt Reeves

Writers: Matt Reeves and Peter Craig

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Although Batman has never really left us—Ben Affleck played the role in a supporting capacity for several films and will continue to do so in the upcoming The Flash—Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be the first solo feature for the Caped Crusader since Christopher Nolan wrapped his Dark Knight Trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Now a decade later, Robert Pattinson will put on the cape and cowl for a new take on the character that will have him facing off against The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). While plot details are still incredibly scarce, it’s exciting to see what Reeves will do with the material especially after he knocked it out of the park with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. – Matt Goldberg

Turning Red (March 11)

Image via Disney

Director: Domee Shi

Writers: Julia Cho, Domee Shi

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong

Is “the next Pixar movie” not enough to excite you? It certainly is for me; but even then, Turning Red looks like an even more inspiring Pixar joint than normal. Tackling the issues of adolescent rebellion, familial responsibilities, and cultural ownership with the keen, charming metaphor of “turning into a giant panda whenever you’re overwhelmed,” Turning Red looks to offer that heartwarming blend of laughs, tears, and imagination with specificity and delight. Plus, director Domee Shi recently made the stellar Pixar short Bao, and I’m so excited to see her play on a feature-length ground. - Gregory Lawrence

Downton Abbey: A New Era (March 18)

Image via Focus Features

Director: Simon Curtis

Writer: Julian Fellowes

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan

Downton Abbey, despite ostensibly being a drama, is an incredibly light series about wealthy people who also treat their servants like family. It’s a total fantasy of its age, and when you accept it as such, you can kind of go along for the ride. While the series wrapped in 2015, the first film, 2019’s Downton Abbey, was a big hit, so naturally we’ve now arrived at the sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, which looks to take the gang to France for a lavishly good time. If you’re a fan of Downton Abbey and what the show does (as I am), this looks like catnip. – Matt Goldberg

Bullet Train (April 8)

Image via Sony Pictures

Director: David Leitch

Writer: Zak Olkewicz

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock

Action maestro David Leitch works with a crackerjack action plot — what if a bunch of assassins got on a train and got their missions all fucked up? — and a boldly eclectic cast — from Brad Pitt to Bad Bunny. Oh, and it’s all an adaptation of awesome Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka’s work? You better believe I’m gonna jump aboard Bullet Train the moment it’s feasibly possible. - Gregory Lawrence

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8)

Director: Jeff Fowler

Writers: Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington

Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey

Boy howdy, did I find the first Sonic the Hedgehog film to be a pleasant surprise, an out-and-out comedy full of heart, wonder, and an astonishing return to form for one Mister Jim Carrey. I’m, thus, more excited than ever for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — and not just because the original Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the best video games ever made. Tons of the original cast are back, from Carrey to Ben Schwartz, but joining them is Idris Elba as freaking Knuckles, a casting decision that makes so much sense I fell out of my chair because I was smacking my own forehead so much. If this return visit keeps its predecessor’s focus on irreverent humor and charming emotion, this video game film franchise will be spinning on rare air indeed. - Gregory Lawrence

The Northman (April 22)

Image Via Warner Bros;

Director: Robert Eggers

Writers: Robert Eggers, Sjon

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Bjork, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe

Robert Eggers’ attention to detail is second to none. The writer/director broke on to the scene with The Witch, a pastoral horror so immersive it basically counts as a religious experience, then followed that up with The Lighthouse, a deeply unhinged two-hander where you can practically smell every fart. So it’s very exciting that Eggers is not only staying in his historical-horror wheelhouse but also bumping things up to an epic scale with The Northman, a Viking revenge odyssey starring Alexander Skarsgard as a Nordic prince seeking vengeance for his murdered father (Ethan Hawke). Also, Willem Dafoe, who Eggers used to electric perfection in The Lighthouse, is playing a character named Heimir the Fool, so, hell yeah. Bring a furry jacket to this one, because you’re gonna get straight-up transported. --Vinnie Mancuso

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (April 22)

Director: Tom Gormican

Writers: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan

When I spoke to Nicolas Cage back in September of 2021, he said he would never watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent because it’s “just too much of a whacked-out trip.” Nicolas Cage said that. Nicolas Cage! That should be enough on its own to get you hyped for director Tom Gormican’s action-comedy, but then you learn the absolutely *chef’s kiss* premise, which is just peak Modern Cage in a nutshell. In Unbearable Weight, Nicolas Cage plays a “highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden” version of himself, cash-strapped and looking for a quick buck. When an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal) offers the actor $1 million to attend his birthday party, Cage accepts, only to quickly learn his host is a dangerous drug lord. Cage is one of the most fascinating performers to ever do it and to this day, when he gets the opportunity to really go for something this gonzo, that’s automatically a first-day ticket buy. --Vinnie Mancuso

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

Image via Sony Pictures

Director: Sam Raimi

Writers: Jade Bartlett, Michael Waldron

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochiti Gomez

After the witchy dark magic wonkiness of WandaVision, the reality-cracking finale of Loki, and the universe-colliding team-up of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we're already deep into the MCU's multiverse plans, but a multiverse of madness? Now we're talking. The second solo outing for Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme would've been an event no matter what, but then Marvel went ahead and replaced original director Scott Derrickson with Sam goddamn Raimi, splatter-genius mastermind behind Evil Dead and director of two of the greatest superhero movies of all time. (Plus one very, very weird one.) Raimi getting not only another crack at a comic book movie, but one centered around the MCU's trippiest, spookiest master of the mystical arts? Hell yeah, and then you also add in the fact Elisabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is set to play a major part and Xochiti Gomez will join the MCU as the first-ever live-action America Chavez. -- Vinnie Mancuso

Legally Blonde 3 (May 22)

Image Via MGM Distribution Co.

Director: Jamie Suk

Writers: Dan Goor, Mindy Kaling, Karen McCullah, Kirsten Smith

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel

I need this jolt of pink-hued joy in my veins, and I need it now. While we don’t know much about the take on Legally Blonde 3, the first film trip to the Reese Witherspoon-starring franchise since 2003, we know that Mindy Kaling, whom I would call “television’s Elle Woods heir apparent,” is co-writing alongside original screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith and fellow TV comedy master Dan Goor. This level of talent combined with Witherspoon’s return, combined with just how goshdarn perfect of a film the first Legally Blonde is, means I will be dressing to the nines and enrolling in this film’s particular course load of grad school. - Gregory Lawrence

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27)

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Writer: Michael Finch, Shay Hatten

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada

The John Wick franchise has ballooned from a surprisingly incredible modern action hit into a game of escalation, which each sequel having to up the absurdity factor as its titular super-assassin (Keanu Reeves) headshots his way through wave after wave of adversaries. Seeing as how the most recent entry saw Reeves murdering fools while riding a damn horse through Brooklyn, John Wick: Chapter 4 certainly has its work cut out for it. Luckily, the entire John Wick team is mostly back together—including director Chad Stahelski, who has become the go-to connoisseur of ass-kicking these days—and all the new names added to the call-sheet only add to the hype. That includes the icon Donnie Yen, who has been elevating fight scenes into high art since the early 90s, as well as the undisputed king of top-tier VOD action, Scott Adkins. Plus, Bill Skarsgard is here, too, and you just know he’s gonna’ do some weird stuff that fits right in with the hyper-sleek underground worldbuilding this franchise does so well. --Vinnie Mancuso

2022 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters Next Year For those that like to keep a thorough calendar, we've listed the release dates of all the movies coming to theaters in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email