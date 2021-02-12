For those that like to keep a thorough calendar, we've listed the release dates of all the movies coming to theaters and streaming in 2022.

2022 has already been a fantastic year for movies with prestige blockbusters from the likes of The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, auteur-driven gems like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Northman, and some great slashers in the form of Scream and X. It's hard to believe that we're only halfway through the year, and better yet, the latter half of 2022 brings new films from celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, and Jordan Peele and more superhero tentpoles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Not to mention some potential awards players with Maria Schrader's She Said and Chinonye Chukwu's Till.

June

Friday, June 3rd

Crimes of the Future

Fire Island

Hollywood Stargirl

Wednesday, June 8th

Hustle

Friday, June 10th

Jurassic World: Dominion

Thursday, June 16th

Father of the Bride

Friday, June 17th

Lightyear

Spiderhead

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Best of Luck To You, Leo Grande

Friday, June 24th

Elvis

The Black Phone

The Man from Toronto

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

July

Friday, July 1st

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Forgiven

Mr. Malcolm's List

The Princess

Friday, July 8th

Thor: Love and Thunder

The Sea Beast

Friday, July 15th

The Gray Man

Where the Crawdads Sing

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Persuasion

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Don't Make Me Go

Friday, July 22nd

Nope

Anything's Possible

Thursday, July 28th

House Party

Friday, July 29th

DC League of Super-Pets

Vengeance

Not Okay

August

Friday, August 5th

Bullet Train

Luck

Prey

Secret Headquarters

Easter Sunday

Bodies Bodies Bodies

They/Them

Resurrection

Friday, August 12th

Day Shift

Emily the Criminal

Summering

Mack & Rita

Friday, August 19th

Beast

Friday, August 26th

Samaritan

Me Time

The Bride

Friday, August 31st

Three Thousand Years of Longing

September

Friday, September 2nd

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Wednesday, September 7th

After Ever Happy

Thursday, September 8th

Pinocchio

Friday, September 9th

Salem's Lot

Dark Harvest

Friday, September 16th

The Woman King

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Distant

Friday, September 23rd

Don't Worry Darling

Friday, September 30th

Hocus Pocus 2

Bros

October

Friday, October 7th

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Till

Tár

Friday, October 14th

Halloween Ends

White Bird: A Wonder Story

Devotion

Call Jane

Friday, October 21st

Black Adam

Ticket to Paradise

Friday, October 28th

The Devil's Light

November

Friday, November 4th

Amsterdam

Friday, November 11th

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spellbound

Friday, November 18th

The Menu

She Said

Wednesday, November 23rd

The Fabelmans

Creed III

Strange World

December

Friday, December 2nd

Violent Night

Friday, December 16th

Avatar: The Way of Water

Wednesday, December 21st

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Sunday, December 25th

Babylon

A Man Called Otto

January

Friday January 7th

The 355

Friday January 14th

Scream

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Friday January 21st

Redeeming Love

The King's Daughter

Thursday, January 27th

The Fallout

Friday January 28th

Home Team

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

February

Friday, February 4th

Moonfall

Jackass Forever

Thursday, February 10th

Kimi

Friday, February 11th

Marry Me

Death on the Nile

Blacklight

I Want You Back

The Sky Is Everywhere

The In Between

Tall Girl 2

Friday, February 18th

Uncharted

Dog

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Cursed

Friday, February 25th

Cyrano

Studio 666

A Madea Homecoming

No Exit

March

Friday, March 4th

The Batman

After Yang

Fresh

Friday, March 11th

Turning Red

The Adam Project

Friday, March 18th

Deep Water

Cheaper by the Dozen

Windfall

X

Umma

Alice

Master

Friday, March 25th

The Lost City

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Thursday, March 31st

Moonshot

April

Friday, April 1st

Morbius

The Contractor

The Bubble

Better Nate Than Ever

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Friday, April 8th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ambulance

All the Old Knives

Metal Lords

Friday, April 13th

Father Stu

Friday, April 15th

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Dual

Friday, April 22nd

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Northman

The Bad Guys

Friday, April 29th

Memory

May

Friday, May 6th

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Friday, May 13th

Senior Year

Firestarter

On the Count of Three

Montana Story

Friday, May 20th

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Men

Good Mourning

The Valet

Emergency

Friday, May 27th

Top Gun: Maverick

The Bob's Burgers Movie