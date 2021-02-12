2022 has already been a fantastic year for movies with prestige blockbusters from the likes of The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, auteur-driven gems like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Northman, and some great slashers in the form of Scream and X. It's hard to believe that we're only halfway through the year, and better yet, the latter half of 2022 brings new films from celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, and Jordan Peele and more superhero tentpoles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Not to mention some potential awards players with Maria Schrader's She Said and Chinonye Chukwu's Till.
To keep tabs on all of it, be sure to bookmark this page, which will be updated as release dates are announced or shift.
June
Friday, June 3rd
Crimes of the Future
Fire Island
Hollywood Stargirl
Wednesday, June 8th
Hustle
Friday, June 10th
Thursday, June 16th
Father of the Bride
Friday, June 17th
Spiderhead
Jerry & Marge Go Large
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Best of Luck To You, Leo Grande
Friday, June 24th
The Man from Toronto
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
July
Friday, July 1st
The Forgiven
Mr. Malcolm's List
The Princess
Friday, July 8th
The Sea Beast
Friday, July 15th
Where the Crawdads Sing
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Persuasion
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Don't Make Me Go
Friday, July 22nd
Anything's Possible
Thursday, July 28th
House Party
Friday, July 29th
Vengeance
Not Okay
August
Friday, August 5th
Prey
Secret Headquarters
Easter Sunday
Bodies Bodies Bodies
They/Them
Resurrection
Friday, August 12th
Day Shift
Emily the Criminal
Summering
Mack & Rita
Friday, August 19th
Beast
Friday, August 26th
Samaritan
Me Time
The Bride
Friday, August 31st
Three Thousand Years of Longing
September
Friday, September 2nd
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Wednesday, September 7th
After Ever Happy
Thursday, September 8th
Friday, September 9th
Dark Harvest
Friday, September 16th
The Woman King
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Distant
Friday, September 23rd
Friday, September 30th
October
Friday, October 7th
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Till
Tár
Friday, October 14th
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Devotion
Call Jane
Friday, October 21st
Ticket to Paradise
Friday, October 28th
The Devil's Light
November
Friday, November 4th
Amsterdam
Friday, November 11th
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spellbound
Friday, November 18th
The Menu
She Said
Wednesday, November 23rd
Strange World
December
Friday, December 2nd
Violent Night
Friday, December 16th
Wednesday, December 21st
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Sunday, December 25th
A Man Called Otto
January
Friday January 7th
Friday January 14th
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Friday January 21st
The King's Daughter
Thursday, January 27th
Friday January 28th
Home Team
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
February
Friday, February 4th
Thursday, February 10th
Friday, February 11th
Blacklight
The Sky Is Everywhere
The In Between
Tall Girl 2
Friday, February 18th
The Cursed
Friday, February 25th
Studio 666
A Madea Homecoming
March
Friday, March 4th
Fresh
Friday, March 11th
Friday, March 18th
Cheaper by the Dozen
Windfall
Umma
Alice
Master
Friday, March 25th
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Thursday, March 31st
Moonshot
April
Friday, April 1st
The Contractor
The Bubble
Better Nate Than Ever
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Friday, April 8th
All the Old Knives
Metal Lords
Friday, April 13th
Friday, April 15th
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Dual
Friday, April 22nd
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Bad Guys
Friday, April 29th
Memory
May
Friday, May 6th
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Friday, May 13th
Senior Year
On the Count of Three
Montana Story
Friday, May 20th
Good Mourning
The Valet
Emergency
Friday, May 27th
The Bob's Burgers Movie