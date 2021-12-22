The Academy Awards have announced their shortlist for the 94th installment of the awards celebration set to take place on March 27th. The list breaks down the pre-nominees of 10 categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects. While we now have an idea of where some of the nominations may go, the final list of nominees will be made known on February 8th.
Many of the films received more than one mention, but No Time to Die, the newest James Bond film, earned the most with mentions in five categories. Coming in behind No Time to Die, was another action-packed blockbuster hit, Dune, which raked in four mentions. The Jane Campion-directed The Power of the Dog earned three mentions, just ahead of the latest Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the newest installment in the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, which each earned two.
Pop favorite Billie Eilish received two mentions for separate projects, including one for a documentary centered around her life and another for Original Song for her work as co-writer and singer of the title tune from No Time to Die. She’ll have heavy competition in both, as she goes up against the likes of Brian Wilson, Beyoncé, Carole King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (just to name a few) for Original Song.
Along with the excitement of multiple mentions comes the upset and shock at the lack of nods for some films, such as the French film Titane, which took home the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or. Director Julia Ducournau won the coveted award at Cannes and was the second woman ever to do so, the first being Campion. Titane was expected to earn a spot in the International Feature category.
Check out the full list of categories and mentions below and see if you agree with the Academy’s shortlist decisions.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
Julia
President
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
Writing with Fire
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Águilas
Audible
A Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of Rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Austria, Great Freedom
Belgium, Playground
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Denmark, Flee
Finland, Compartment No. 6
Germany, I’m Your Man
Iceland, Lamb
Iran, A Hero
Italy, The Hand of God
Japan, Drive My Car
Kosovo, Hive
Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Panama, Plaza Catedral
Spain, The Good Boss
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West Side Story
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“So May We Start?” from Annette
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
“Automatic Woman” from Bruised
“Dream Girl” from Cinderella
“Beyond The Shore” from CODA
“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen
“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect
“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Affairs of the Art
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
Bad Seeds
Bestia
Boxballet
Flowing Home
Mum Is Pouring Rain
The Musician
Namoo
Only a Child
Robin Robin
Souvenir Souvenir
Step into the River
Us Again
The Windshield Wiper
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Censor of Dreams
The Criminals
Distances
The Dress
Frimas
Les Grandes Claques
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Stenofonen
Tala’vision
Under the Heavens
When the Sun Sets
You’re Dead Helen
SOUND
Belfast
Dune
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
VISUAL EFFECTS
Black Widow
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Godzilla vs. Kong
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Which movie is going to bring home the gold?